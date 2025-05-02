Barkov, Reinhart Both Finalists for the Selke Trophy

FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time in 18 years, one team has two finalists for the Selke Trophy with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart both up for the award.

Barkov won his second Selke — which goes to the forward “who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game’’ — last season.

Reinhart placed fourth in voting last year.

Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning is the other finalist.

The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

“They are amazing on both sides of the ice,’’ Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said Friday morning. “Reinhart scored 57 goals last year, and this year he is a Selke nominee. It doesn’t happen often that the same guy can score goals, defend, do everything.

“Same goes for Barkov; he is so deep, has unbelievable skills and is great all around. I have said this many times: If you put him in goal, he is going to do great. I am happy for the guys, and they are deserved. We are lucky to have them.”

Barkov, Florida’s only Selke winner in franchise history, is a finalist for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

He is vying to join Patrice Bergeron, Pavel Datsyuk, and Rod Brind’Amour as back-to-back winners in the past quarter-century.

The Panthers penalty-killers tied a franchise record with 12 shorthanded goals — and Reinhart had five of them.

Reinhart is the first player to record five-plus shorthanded goals in consecutive seasons since Philadelphia’s Mike Richards did it from 2007-09.

Barkov and Reinhart are the first teammates voted Selke finalists since Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg finished first and third for the Red Wings in 2008.

“It gives you a little bit of an insight in how fun it is to coach this team,’’ Paul Maurice said. “I have a guy who scored 57 goals and the next year, he’s nominated for the Selke award. And then there’s Barkov, two really critical pieces to our team.

“Both are very talented men, but they’re not going to cheat the game for the offensive payoff. They certainly produce for us, but their mindset is to play the game the right way. If there is an offensive play there, they’re going to make it and be smart about. They are great examples for our players.”

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series