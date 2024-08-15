Bill Zito Brings Stanley Cup Home to Milwaukee, Visits the Brewers

The Florida Panthers have kept to the tradition of sharing their day with the Stanley Cup with the community.

General manager Bill Zito was no different.

On Wednesday, Zito brought the Stanley Cup back to his hometown of Milwaukee and took it on a grand tour.

Not only did Zito share the experience of the Stanley Cup with fans in town — his day started with an event at the Milwaukee Bucks and AHL Admirals arena — but he visited a number of places which meant so much to him while growing up.

Following his visit to the arena, Zito brought the Cup to visit healthcare workers at Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin.

He also brought the Cup to Kopp’s Frozen Custard where he used to work.

The Cup, which has been filled up with a lot of things lately, was filled to the brim with a sundae.

The Stanley Cup also made a stop at his high school where Zito not only met up with current students and faculty — but former classmates as well.

And, since Matthew Tkachuk brought the Cup to the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, Zito brought it to Miller on Wednesday.

Later in the afternoon, Zito brought the Stanley Cup to a ballgame.

When the Brewers arrived at American Family Ballpark for their game with the Dodgers, the Stanley Cup was waiting for them in their clubhouse.

A ballboy and clubhouse attendant for the Milwaukee Brewers for three seasons, Zito has often pointed to spending those formative years with the ballclub for helping him become a success later in life.

“It’s an act of appreciation,” said Zito, who was working with the Brewers during their famed 1982 season in which they lost in the World Series to the Cardinals. “There’s no chance I would do what I do, or be where I am if I had not had this experience here.”

A number of players, and famed broadcaster Bob Uecker, posed for photos with the Cup before Zito took it out onto the field.

“I’m very proud of Wisconsin and Milwaukee,’’ Zito told NHL.com.

“It’s really wonderful in being able to take it to places like the Clinical Cancer Center at Froedtert, who helped our family for over a decade. The doctors there and the staff there, taking care of people. Come here, go to see the Bucks and we had the opportunity to take it to one of the local ice cream parlors.

“It’s a lot of fun, right? There’s appreciation and thanks, but also just pure fun.”

