FHN Today: Blue Jackets Still Alive, Panthers Playoff Scenarios

The Columbus Blue Jackets are still fighting for a playoff spot, the Florida Panthers sort of know who they should be playing in Round 1, and a disgruntled New York Rangers player says his team ain’t treating him right.

What else happened on Sunday?

Quite a bit actually.

Speaking of golf, the Blue Jackets are keeping their tee times on hold for now after they beat the Capitals for a second straight day — this time in Washington.

Columbus is still one of the best stories in the game this season for all that team has been through, and the Jackets are fighting to the end winning four straight elimination games thus far.

Two more points from Montreal, however, in its final two games and the Canadiens will clinch the final spot in the Eastern Conference. The Jackets have to win their final two games to have a chance.

As far as the Panthers go, they already have a playoff spot and will be one of the top 3 seeds in the Atlantic Division and will likely play Tampa Bay.

Florida can still catch the Lightning for home ice advantage but need to finish with one more point than Tampa Bay. The two play each other Tuesday night in Tampa.

The Lightning, meanwhile, still have a chance at catching the Maple Leafs, who beat the Canadiens 1-0 in OT on Saturday, for the top spot in the Atlantic.

The Calgary Panthers with Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and Ryan Lomberg, are also still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

After beating the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, the Flames can still grab a spot from either the Wild or Blues.

Calgary has two games left and 92 points; the Blues (94) and Wild (95) have one game remaining.

The Flames play host to the Pacific champion Golden Knights on Tuesday, then visit the Kings on Thursday.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

NHL NEWS, NOTES

The Pittsburgh Penguins sleepwalked through a miserable loss to the Bruins, with coach Mike Sullivan ripping them for the, you know, effort.

On the flip side, the road has not been kind to the Boston Bruins , so it was nice to end it with a win.

, so it was nice to end it with a win. The New York Islanders may be eliminated, but they showed a little something by shutting out the Devils.

may be eliminated, but they showed a little something by shutting out the Devils. Paul Cotter of the New Jersey Devils could be facing a suspension after an illegal check to Adam Pelech .

of the could be facing a suspension after an illegal check to . The Vegas Golden Knights took it to Nashville on Saturday night.

took it to Nashville on Saturday night. The Detroit Red Wings will miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

will miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season. Calvin de Haan is not happy with how he has been treated by the Rangers, and let off some steam by dropping an F-bomb to reporters before practice. After agreeing to talk about it all afterward, the team’s PR staff apparently intervened and he did not speak.

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

