Boqvist Brothers Celebrated Panthers Stanley Cup Win Together

SUNRISE — Adam Boqvist was standing back taking it all in. A few feet in front of him, his younger brother Jesper was celebrating a Stanley Cup championship with the Florida Panthers.

Of course, Adam Boqvist could have been part of this celebration.

He was, after all, in Florida’s opening night lineup and spent almost half the season with the Panthers.

His former teammates all came up to share the moment with Adam, but make no mistake, he was here for Jesper.

“I am just so proud of him,’’ Adam Boqvist said as he watched the celebration unfolding around him all around the Amerant Bank Arena ice after Florida’s 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

“He just became a dad. Being his brother, I have seen how he has taken that challenge of being in the playoffs, stepping in being a big part of this group by playing wherever they needed him. and he is my brother. It just shows what a special guy my brother is.’’

The Panthers signed both Boqvist brothers last summer.

Jesper Boqvist signed first on July 1, with Adam coming a week later after being bought out by the Blue Jackets.

On Opening Night, Adam Boqvist was in the lineup and running the second power play unit — only to be out the next game, replaced by Nate Schmidt.

Even though Boqvist played 18 games with the Panthers — scoring two goals with six points — he was fighting for playing time with Schmidt, Uvis Balinskis, and Toby Bjornfot.

The Panthers, hoping to get him to Charlotte but figuring they would not be able to, put Boqvist on waivers where he was picked up by the Islanders.

Adam Boqvist played 17 games with New York and signed a one-year contract extension to return next season.

Jesper Boqvist ended up scoring a career-high 12 goals (not counting two he scored in the playoffs) and signed a two-year deal to remain with the Panthers.

“This is a year we will never forget, especially for him,” said Adam, who was living in the same Fort Lauderdale complex as his brother during his time with the Panthers.

“I had an up-and-down season and it is a little bittersweet being back here now. I am on the other side of it, but still on the same side. I am just happy for him. This is all about Jesper right now.’’

