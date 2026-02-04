Panthers GameDay v Bruins: How to Watch and Stream, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — If you like ketchup and mustard, you are certainly going to like the uniform combos tonight in Sunrise when the Florida Panthers play host to the Boston Bruins.

Tonight will be a Winter Classic/Stadium Series mashup with the Panthers wearing their Marlins Park reds and the Bruins wearing their Tampa Bay yellow.

Florida has good news on the injury front with Sam Bennett not missing a game after leaving Monday’s loss to the Sabres after the first period.

Anton Lundell is not officially back, but it looks like he returns after missing the past three games.

Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand will not play and will miss his third straight game.

Marchand has skated the past two days, however, and could be back tomorrow against the Lightning.

NOTES: BRUINS at PANTHERS

Bennett was named to Team Canada on Tuesday — and he’s pretty pumped about it. He talked about the honor in the video below.

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky will be back for the Panthers; Joonas Korpisalo is in for the Bruins giving it a very 2019 Columbus Blue Jackets vibe.

will be back for the Panthers; is in for the Bruins giving it a very 2019 Columbus Blue Jackets vibe. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on national television today (TNT/truTV) which means no local broadcast other than the pregame show. Only HBO Max will stream the game. No Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers are on national television today (TNT/truTV) which means no local broadcast other than the pregame show. Only HBO Max will stream the game. No Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites (-145) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $145 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 56

BOSTON BRUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

National TV: TNT/truTV

TNT/truTV National Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 6.5 (-105/-115)

MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 6.5 (-105/-115) This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Tuesday; April 2. At Boston: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (Oct. 21)

Tuesday; April 2. Last Season: Tied 2-2

All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 66-40-7, 6 ties

Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 (ESPN+)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (28-24-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

15 Sandis Vilmanis // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer

71 Luke Kunin // 79 Cole Schwindt // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (32-20-4) LINES

39 Morgan Geekie // 92 Marat Khusnutdinov // 88 David Pastrnak

11 Casey Mittelstadt // 93 Fraser Minten // 71 Viktor Arvidsson

84 Tanner Jeannot // 51 Matthew Poitras // 47 Mark Kastelic

81 Michael Eyssimont // 52 Sean Kuraly // 21 Alex Steeves

45 Jonathan Aspirot // 73 Charlie McAvoy

91 Nikita Zadorov // 26 Andrew Peeke

27 Hampus Lindholm // 6 Mason Lohrei

70 Joonas Korpisalo

1 Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: Elias Lindholm (upper body), Pavel Zacha (upper body)