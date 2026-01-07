Marchand Leaves Panthers Game After Hits, Maurice Said ’Coach’s Decision’

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand did not play in the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Marchand took a couple of hits near the boards late in the second period including one from Bobby McCann.

After the loss, Paul Maurice said Marchand had some lingering issues and was pulled for precautionary reasons per FloridaPanthers.com reporter Jameson Olive.

“He’s been dealing with something and it got to the point where we didn’t want to make it worse,’’ Maurice said answering Olive’s question. “We are a little sensitive when it comes to injuries here and we have to do our best to keep guys healthy.

“That was a coach’s decision.’’

The Panthers have been hit hard by injuries this season with a good number of high-end players missing much of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk has been out since having surgery on Aug. 22, although he removed the no-contact jersey at Tuesday’s morning skate and could be back in the coming days or games.

Defenseman Seth Jones is the latest high profile Florida player to go down with an injury, taking a deflected puck off the collarbone during the first period of Friday’s Winter Classic in Miami.

Maurice said he will be out for a few weeks at least.

The Panthers have also been without captain Sasha Barkov, Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, Cole Schwindt, and Jonah Gadjovich for either all or much of the season.

