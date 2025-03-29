Brad Marchand Playing for the Florida Panthers Is Odd. And OK

SUNRISE — In this day and age, nothing appears to be off limits. Including Brad Marchand being cheered by fans of the Florida Panthers.

Strange things have happened in sports over the years.

Dwyane Wade played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at one point.

But Marchand being warmly welcomed in Sunrise?

When the Bruins weren’t playing?

“It was odd when I stepped on the ice,” Marchand said after making his debut with the Panthers on Friday night.

“It kind of hit me going out there, and being cheered by Panthers fans was a lot different. But it’s a great feeling.”

OK, so this is not Big Papi trying on a Yankees cap — even if that was just in a This Is SportsCenter spot.

After the past two postseasons, where the Panthers seemingly broke the spirit of the Bruins, having their captain all but demand a trade to South Florida still feels strange.

Is it Johnny Damon cutting his hair and shaving his beard to play for the Yankees odd?

Tom Brady sliding into to Tampa Bay’s DMs and winning a Super Bowl odd?

Maybe?

The Panthers and Bruins certainly do not have the blood rivalry other franchises and cities do.

But this one has gotten pretty nasty over the past couple of years.

And Marchand has been front and center for a lot of it.

Last May, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Boston Garden, Marchand lined up Sam Bennett with sinister motives.

Marchand was planning to launch Bennett, who was drifting toward the bench, into next week.

Only Bennett saw the hit coming, turned, and may have caught the Boston captain with a right fist to the grill.

Marchand crumpled to the ice with what we can assume was a concussion.

He had to crawl back to the Boston bench, after all, and missed the next couple of playoff games with what was designated a ‘upper body injury.’

A lot of us would not have forgotten that.

At least not this quickly.

Marchand and Bennett certainly seemed to smooth out their differences after joining Team Canada last month at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

Now, they are not only teammates with the Panthers, but are linemates as well.

As Judge Smails said about his grandson Spaulding in Caddyshack: These two are regular pals.

How about a Fresca?

Maybe a game-winning goal.

Friday night, Marchand not only made his debut with the Panthers — he wore something other than black-and-gold for the first time in his 16-year NHL career — but made things look good.

Tied at 1 in overtime, Marchand took the puck from Gus Forsling, rolled behind the Utah net, held it for a moment, then fed Bennett who was in the left circle.

Bennett backhanded it past Karel Vejmelka to give Florida a 2-1 win.

Marchand celebrated, then scooped up a couple of rubber rats that hit the ice as gifts for his kids.

Odd, right?

Right?

“Sometimes that’s just the way it works out,’’ Bennett said, remembering when Florida fans were throwing those rats at Marchand.

“You can be rivals and enemies one day, and as soon as you put on that jersey and play for the same cause, everything is washed away.

“You are instantly great friends and teammates that are looking to win together.’’

The Panthers and Marchand seem to be getting along famously.

When Marchand was traded to the Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline after not coming to an agreement with the Bruins on a new contract, he jumped into the team’s text chain and started chirping players.

In his first press conference as a member of the Panthers, Marchand jokingly referred to Bennett as a “scumbag.’’

Bennett loved the reference to last season, even if it took him a second to process what was relayed to him when asked about that comment by a reporter.

Hey, Bennett said, Marchand fits right in to the culture the Panthers have cultivated.

But as relaxed as the Panthers appear, they have a singular purpose.

So, too, does Marchand.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s great,’’ Bennett said earlier this month. “That’s what it is all about. … We’re excited to have that personality here.’’

Even coach Paul Maurice shakes his head when thinking about what’s going on right now.

Just 10 months ago, Bennett and Marchand were going at each other’s throats.

Now, they are teaming up for an overtime goal at the front of the net.

Could you have imagined that last May, Mr. Maurice?

“I would have thought they would have hooked up around the net five or six times,” Maurice said with a grin, insinuating more fights would have broken out among the other players.

There has been no friction between Marchand and the Panthers thus far.

Marchand came here to win.

Period.

Making friends along the way is just a nice bonus.

“I have been on a lot of teams throughout the years,” Marchand said, “and you know when you have something special. You know when you walk into a special room and that’s what they have here, and that’s what you want to be a part of. …

“I feel fortunate and excited to be part of this group.”

Said Bennett: “I think he’s going to fit here real, real nice.”

