Brad Marchand Starts for Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Brad Marchand makes his debut with the Florida Panthers tonight against the Utah Hockey Club.

As expected, Marchand was in the starting lineup alongside former foe Sam Bennett and rookie winger Mackie Samoskevich.

He got a nice ovation from the crowd when he was introduced prior to the game.

Marchand, 36, was acquired on March 7 for a conditional second-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

If the Panthers make it to the Eastern Conference finals, and Marchand plays in 50 percent of Florida’s playoff games, that second-round selection moves to the first round.

Although Marchand has been with the Panthers for the past three weeks, Friday night is his first game with the team — and his first NHL game playing for anyone aside for the Boston Bruins.

Marchand spent part of the past two seasons as Boston’s captain, and spent 16 seasons with the Bruins.

He ranks fourth in franchise history in games (1,090) and goals (422); he is fifth in points (976) and sixth in assists, and assists (554).

A Stanley Cup champion in 2011, Marchand ranks fourth in Bruins history with 157 postseason games played.

Marchand is Boston’s all-time leader with 56 playoff goals, and is second with 138 points.

“He has been in big situations and everyone respects him,’’ said Florida’s A.J. Greer, who spent the 2022-23 season with Marchand and the Bruins.

“He is really acclimated to the kind of game we play so, for us, we’re just going to let him do his thing. We know he is going to have success here. He is built for what we have, he is built for the game that we play.’’

