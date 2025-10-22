Brad Marchand Tried ‘Not to Cry’ in Return to Boston with the Panthers

Leading up to his first game back in Boston against a Bruins team he spent part of 16 years playing for, Brad Marchand said he did not know how he was going to react emotionally.

Yeah, he had a pretty good idea.

“I knew it was going to hit me the way that it did,’’ Marchand said after the Panthers beat the Bruins 4-3 in his big return to the Garden on Tuesday night.

“It was extremely touching. I am so grateful for the moment, very appreciative for what the Bruins did to put that together and for the love and support the fans have showed me, not just tonight, but during my entire career here.

“I always loved playing here, loved putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. This is a hard-working city, and I think people appreciate that.’’

Marchand, who spent the previous two seasons as captain of the Bruins, was traded to the Panthers in March after he and Boston could not come to terms on a new contract.

While the Bruins are in the midst of a rebuild, the Panthers went on to win the Stanley Cup — the second championship for Marchand, who helped Boston win it all in 2011.

During the first period, the Bruins honored Marchand with a touching video tribute — and their former captain started crying as it played.

The emotions continued as the crowd got louder and louder.

It took a few minutes for him to get back settled and back into the game.

“I was trying not to cry,’’ Marchand said. “That’s what I was trying to do. But then once I saw my kids on the screen, it kind of hit me like a ton of bricks. Just the memories and the emotions of everything just came pouring out.”

The Panthers, of course, ended up getting the win — with Marchand saying he expected to go out to dinner with a few of his former teammates afterward.

Tuesday night was not all love for Marchand, he did have two assists on Tuesday night and played a big role in the home team not getting a win.

“I was kind of laughing later in the game,’’ Marchand said, “because I think I got booed at some point. I knew it wouldn’t take very long.’’

Marchand did not rule out a future return to Boston after his playing career is over in some capacity, but he did make it clear where his allegiances reside now.

He is proud to play for the Florida Panthers and he made the choice to remain with the team after winning the Stanley Cup in June.

“The part that has been tough about this, about coming back, is I don’t want to disrespect the team that I am on in any capacity,’’ Marchand said.

“I left, and I turned the page. I found something truly special again, something that I am very proud of and blessed to be a part of. And I chose to be part of it again. When Bill came to me and wanted to sign me, it was an automatic yes. I am grateful to be in this dressing room with this group of guys, and I built something really special with every guy on this team last year. You build upon that, and it will last a lifetime.’’

