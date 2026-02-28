Lyon Does It Again: Buffalo Sabres Beat Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk said he is happy to see Alex Lyon have success in the NHL. He just wishes the Buffalo Sabres goalie did not find it against the Panthers.

For the second time this month, Lyon put a crimp in Florida’s playoff chances by making 27 saves in Buffalo’s 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Lyon really only gave up one goal; Sam Bennett’s goal to pull the Panthers within 1 with 35 seconds remaining was pushed in by Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Florida’s Daniil Tarasov gave up two goals — only one was a disputed one for goalie interference when Mattias Samuelsson’s stick hit Tarasov’s glove on a point shot from Beck Malenstyn midway through the third.

The Panthers challenged, but officials did not take the goal off the board.

Per the NHL: After video review, it was determined that the incidental contact between Buffalo’s Mattias Samuelsson and Florida’s goaltender Daniil Tarasov occurred in the white ice and, therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference.



The Panthers, and especially Tarasov, were not happy.

The loss kept the Panthers eight points back of Boston for the final wild card spot in the East.

Buffalo, meanwhile, took over second place in the Atlantic.

The Sabres’ 14-year playoff drought is getting closer and closer to being done.

HOW THEY SCORED

Sabres 1, Panthers 0 (17:48 1st PP): Alex Tuch lifts a wrist shot from the slot that soars past Daniil Tarasov’s outstretched stick for the early lead.

lifts a wrist shot from the slot that soars past outstretched stick for the early lead. Panthers 1, Sabres 1 (13:51 2nd PP): After a faceoff in the left circle deep in the zone, Matthew Tkachuk snares a loose puck in traffic and makes a beeline for the net — backhanding a shot over the shoulder of Alex Lyon .

After a faceoff in the left circle deep in the zone, snares a loose puck in traffic and makes a beeline for the net — backhanding a shot over the shoulder of . Sabres 2, Panthers 1 (11:38 3rd): Beck Malenstyn sends a shot through traffic from inside the blue that gets past Tarasov — mainly because Mattias Samuelsson’s stick was in his glove.

sends a shot through traffic from inside the blue that gets past Tarasov — mainly because stick was in his glove. Sabres 3, Panthers 1 (18:43 3rd EN): Peyton Krebs seems to ice this one.

seems to ice this one. Sabres 3, Panthers 2 (19:25 3rd): Hold the phone. Sam Bennett gets credit for a goal when his shot goes off the post, bangs off Lyon, and gets swept in by Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. That was it for the Panthers, however.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Alex Lyon, Sabres

2. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers

3. Beck Malenstyn, Sabres

ON DECK: GAME No. 60

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS