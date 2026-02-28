‘What are These Guys Smoking?’ Panthers Goalie Tarasov Goes Off on NHL Situation Room

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers goalie Daniil Tarasov did not hide his frustration after a goalie interference call did not go his way in the third period against Buffalo on Friday night.

Tarasov said that he doesn’t know what officials in the NHL’s Situation Room “are smoking,’’ and insinuated that the Toronto-based officials were upset that the Panthers beat the Maple Leafs the night before.

He also said that the league changes the rules on goalie interference are “changed all the time, like every single game.’’

The disputed call came midway through the third in a 1-1 game when Buffalo’s Beck Malenstyn sent a point shot through traffic that got past Tarasov at 11:38.

Only Mattias Samuelsson of the Sabres was battling Florida’s Niko Mikkola down low; Samuelsson’s stick made contact with Tarasov’s glove.

Florida challenged for goalie interference, only it was denied.

The goal stood.

Florida ended up losing 3-2 and remain eight points back of the Boston Bruins for the final spot in the playoffs.

Per the NHL after the Situation Room in Toronto reviewed the play: After video review, it was determined that the incidental contact between Buffalo’s Mattias Samuelsson and Florida’s goaltender Daniil Tarasov occurred in the white ice and, therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference.

Tarasov said officials told him that “there was contact, but it was slightly contact that is allowed. I don’t know. Like, the rules, they’re like change it all the time, every single game.’’

This came after Tarasov went off in a rant which quickly became legendary — and will likely lead to a fine from the NHL.

As a player who makes $1.05 million, the fine probably will not be too high.

But a fine nonetheless.

“There was contact before the shot,’’ Tarasov began. “Who did the call on this? Toronto?

“What are these guys smoking there? Or, they’re disappointed for yesterday’s [Leafs] loss? I don’t know. It’s hard to say. I went to play the puck and this guy drives into me and they said it was slightly contact which is allowed because he’s trying to tip this puck? I can’t even move a different way, reach for the puck.

“Two days ago, it was goalie interference when you touched the glove. It wasn’t a goal.’’

Florida coach Paul Maurice, who can be fined a lot more than Tarasov can, understandably declined to comment much on the call.

Although he made it clear how he felt.

“I thought he made contact with the glove twice,’’ Maurice said. “For me, that one was pretty easy. I didn’t spend much time thinking about [challenging].’’

Did you get an explanation?

“They felt it was more incidental,’’ Maurice said. “I think [Tarasov] gave you the best answer. Just ride what he said.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 60

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS