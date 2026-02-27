Panthers GameDay v Sabres: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers kicked off their final stretch of the season with a big win against the Maple Leafs. Tonight comes another challenge in the resurgent Buffalo Sabres.

Although the Sabres have not been to the playoffs in an NHL-record 14 straight seasons, Buffalo is poised to go back to the dance this year.

The Panthers, eight points back of the final playoff spot held by the Bruins with 24 games left, trail the Sabres by nine points.

The Sabres have earned at least one point in eight of their last 10 (7-2-1) including at least one point in every road contest in that span.

Since Dec. 9, the Sabres are tied with Tampa Bay for first among all teams in wins (22) and points (46).

Buffalo’s 19 regulation wins during that time are three more than the next-closest teams (Colorado, Tampa Bay).

One of those wins came against the Panthers before the Olympic break.

Old friend Alex Lyon, who will get the start for the Sabres tonight, made 38 saves in a 5-3 win.

NOTES: SABRES at PANTHERS

Paul Maurice said that Cole Schwindt sustained a lower-body injury during the third period Thursday and will be out long term. Luke Kunin replaces him on the fourth line.

said that sustained a lower-body injury during the third period Thursday and will be out long term. replaces him on the fourth line. The Panthers are celebrating Black History Night and will recognize their Black Excellence Honorees throughout the game. The Dillard Drum Line and University of Miami NPHC Step Team will perform.

Fans can bid on special player-signed Black History Night jerseys designed by artist Nate Dee now through March 4. Proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

now through March 4. Proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation. Sasha Barkov could join the Panthers for practice next month. Does that mean he’s close to playing? Not quite.

could join the Panthers for practice next month. Does that mean he’s close to playing? Not quite. Evan Rodrigues had a another big night for the Panthers on Thursday night again showing how valuable he is to this team.

had a another big night for the Panthers on Thursday night again showing how valuable he is to this team. Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is expected to get the start for the Panthers. Lyon goes for the Sabres.

is expected to get the start for the Panthers. Lyon goes for the Sabres. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers are back on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $115 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 59

BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-25-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

15 Sandis Vilmanis // 71 Luke Kunin // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

PROJECTED BUFFALO SABRES (33-19-6) LINES

19 Peyton Krebs // 72 Tage Thompson // 89 Alex Tuch

17 Jason Zucker // 71 Ryan McLeod // 22 Jack Quinn

86 Noah Ostlund // 9 Josh Norris // 91 Josh Doan

44 Josh Dunne // 48 Tyson Kozak // 29 Beck Malenstyn

23 Mattias Samuelsson // 26 Rasmus Dahlin

73 Zach Metsa // 8 Michael Kesselring

4 Bowen Byram // 25 Owen Power

34 Alex Lyon

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Anton Wahlberg, Colten Ellis

Injured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)