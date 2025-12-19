Panthers GameDay v Hurricanes: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will see a familiar face in net for the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Sunrise.

Brandon Bussi may have spent training camp and most of the preseason with the Panthers after signing with the team during the offseason.

Only when the Panthers tried to slip him through waivers to become the starter for AHL Charlotte after deciding to keep Daniil Tarasov, the Hurricanes jumped in and claimed him.

Bussi has been absolutely a terrific pickup by the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old is in his first NHL season but too old to be considered a rookie. Still, he is the first goalie in history to win 11 of his first 12 starts.

Bussi has not lost since October.

“He had a really, really good camp,” Paul Maurice said. “Between him and Daniil, our goalie department does a really good job of identifying these guys. That’s why the waiver rules are there, right? That’s what it’s all about. We were deep at that position, Carolina had an injury. This guy is a good player. He has been great.”

NOTEBOOK: HURRICANES AT PANTHERS

Maurice said Matthew Tkachuk is “on track’’ to rejoin the Panthers although he did not know when, exactly, that will be.

is “on track’’ to rejoin the Panthers although he did not know when, exactly, that will be. Eetu Luostarinen will play in his 300th NHL game tonight. The Panthers originally got Luostarinen from the Hurricanes in the Vincent Trocheck trade in 2020.

will play in his 300th NHL game tonight. The Panthers originally got Luostarinen from the Hurricanes in the trade in 2020. Evan Rodrigues left Wednesday’s win against the Kings in the third period with a lower-body injury but skated Friday and will play tonight.

left Wednesday’s win against the Kings in the third period with a lower-body injury but skated Friday and will play tonight. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back for the Panthers and will take on Bussi.

is back for the Panthers and will take on Bussi. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Hurricanes are favorites (-130) on the money line at the local book. To win with Carolina, a $130 bet pays $100. If you like the Panthers, they are at +110 — so a $100 bet nets $110.

ON DECK: GAME No. 34

CAROLINA HURRICANES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Hurricanes Favored: MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)

MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105) Series Schedule — At Panthers: Friday. At Carolina: Tuesday; Jan. 16

Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1

All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties

Postseason History: Florida 2-0 (d. Carolina in 2023 ECF in 4; 2025 ECF in 5)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (18-13-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (22-9-2) LINES

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

27 Nikolaj Ehlers // 22 Logan Stankoven // 53 Jackson Blake

28 William Carrier // 11 Jordan Staal // 50 Eric Robinson

71 Taylor Hall // 77 Mark Jankowski // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi

19 K’Andre Miller // 26 Sean Walker

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 5 Jalen Chatfield

21 Alexander Nikishin // 74 Jaccob Slavin

32 Brandon Bussi

31 Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jordan Martinook (lower body)