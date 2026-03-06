Panthers Sit Greer Before NHL Trade Deadline, Lose to Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers will look a little different following Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with the NHL Trade Deadline coming on Friday.

Florida kept A.J. Greer out of the lineup Thursday signaling he is likely to be moved before tomorrow’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Greer, a free agent, is in the second year of the contract he signed with the Panthers on July 1, 2024.

On the ice, the Panthers gave Sergei Bobrovsky — also being named in trade rumors — the night off but with this being Daniil Tarasov’s return to Columbus, that was understandable, trade deadline or no.

The Panthers continue to lose regardless of who is in net.

Like Bobrovsky on Tuesday in Newark, Tarasov was good on Thursday but it did not matter in the end.

Thursday’s loss was Florida’s fourth straight and ninth in the past 11 games as its playoff hopes can now be classified as finished.

Florida had a nine-game winning streak going against the Blue Jackets but that is history as well.

The Panthers trailed 2-0 going into the third off a pair of deflected goals — one off Dmitry Kulikov and the other off the Blue Jackets themselves.

Ivan Provorov scored on a power play to make it 1-0 on a shot that went off Kulikov’s stick in front.

In the second, Mathieu Olivier knocked in a shot from Egor Zamula.

Florida did rally down 3-0 in the third with goals from Niko Mikkola and Sam Bennett.

The Panthers appeared to tie it with 2:56 left on a big one-timer from Gus Forsling, but Columbus challenged for goalie interference when Jesper Boqvist made contact with Jet Greaves after being hit by Provorov.

The challenge was upheld and Florida remained down 3-2 until Olivier dumped one into the empty net with 1:42 left.

Per the NHL: Video review determined Florida’s Jesper Boqvist made incidental contact with goaltender Jet Greaves in the crease that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Gustav Forsling’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

NOTES: PANTHERS at BLUE JACKETS

The Panthers made their first deal of the trade season on Thursday afternoon, sending defenseman Jeff Petry to the Minnesota Wild.

to the Minnesota Wild. The Panthers were trying for their fourth winning streak of at least 10 games against a single franchise. The three: San Jose Sharks (12, 2019-2025), Pittsburgh Penguins (12; 2002-06), Detroit Red Wings (10; 2021-23).

The Blue Jackets are 13-2-1 since firing Dean Evason and hiring Rick Bowness and extended its point streak to four (3-0-1) since the Olympic break.

and hiring and extended its point streak to four (3-0-1) since the Olympic break. Sam Reinhart extended his scoring streak against Columbus to 10 games; he has five goals and 22 points.

HOW THEY SCORED

Blue Jackets 1, Panthers 0 (5:08 1st PP): Ivan Provorov sends a point shot through traffic that clips the stick of Dmitry Kulikov and goes past Daniil Tarasov .

sends a point shot through traffic that clips the stick of and goes past . Blue Jackets 2, Panthers 0 (10:50 2nd): Igor Zamula sends a shot from beyond the left circle that Mathieu Olivier deflects down low.

sends a shot from beyond the left circle that deflects down low. Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 0 (1:41 3rd): Boone Jenner scores from the slot after Florida fails to clear the puck from in deep.

scores from the slot after Florida fails to clear the puck from in deep. Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 1 (9:08 3rd): Aaron Ekblad’s point shot is deflected in the slot by Niko Mikkola .

point shot is deflected in the slot by . Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 2 (14:44 3rd PP): With Tarasov on the bench and Brad Marchand blocking Jet Greaves , Sam Bennett rips a pass from Ekblad from the left circle.

With Tarasov on the bench and Brad Marchand blocking , rips a pass from Ekblad from the left circle. Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 2 (18:18 3rd EN): Olivier gets his second of the night.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Jet Greaves, Blue Jackets

2. Mathieu Olivier, Blue Jackets

3. Aaron Ekblad, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 63