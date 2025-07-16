Complete Florida Panthers 2025-26 Schedule Released

The Florida Panthers will be back in action as they go for a third consecutive Stanley Cup championship when the 2025-26 NHL season opens Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks in Sunrise. Wednesday, the remainder of the schedule was released.

Florida will not only be the site of the first game on the new schedule, but will also host the Winter Classic at the Miami Marlins ballpark in Little Havana against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

Unlike past years, the Panthers will open at home — and stick around for a minute.

After opening against the Blackhawks, the Panthers will play two more home games (against the Flyers and Senators) before embarking on their first road trip of the season.

The Panthers’ first road trip will be to Philadelphia, Detroit, New Jersey, Buffalo and Boston. Florida will be the home opener opponents for the Flyers and Devils.

Games of note: The Edmonton Oilers visit Sunrise for the first time since Game 6 of the Cup Final on Nov. 22; the Panthers and Brad Marchand visit Boston on Oct. 15, and the Lightning make their first visit of the regular season on Nov. 15.

Florida will be home for Thanksgiving, playing host to the Flyers on Nov. 26 and Calgary on Black Friday at 4 p.m.

Those games kick off Florida’s longest (six) homestand of the season with Toronto and the Islanders also coming to town.

Of Florida’s 15 games in December, 10 will be in Sunrise.

Although the Panthers will visit Carolina on Dec. 23, they will be home through the New Year with games against the Lightning, Capitals, Canadiens, and the outdoor game against the Rangers.

This season will have a 20-day break in February for the Winter Olympics.

Florida plays a back-to-back against the Bruins and Lightning on Feb. 4-5, and will not return to action until playing host to a Leafs/Sabres back-to-back on Feb. 26-27.

The Panthers have 13 back-to-back games on the 2025-26 schedule. Eight of those 13 will place the Cats as the road team in both games, while four are consecutive home matchups.

The team’s longest road trip of the season is six games from Jan. 6-17, with stops in eastern Canada, Buffalo, Carolina, and Washington.

January and March will be Florida’s heaviest road months, with each featuring 10 away games.

