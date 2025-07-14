2025 Stanley Cup Champions
Florida Panthers Get Early Bird Special for Opening Night
It would be fitting if when the Florida Panthers celebrate their second Stanley Cup banner raising on Opening Night on Oct. 7 if fans were served a free desert upon entering.
Perhaps a complimentary cup of coffee or hot tea.
In a strange twist, the Panthers will indeed play the first game of the 2025-26 NHL season — with the start time scheduled for 5 p.m.
Yes, 5 p.m. Eastern.
On a Tuesday.
Try putting in that off day request now, folks.
On Monday morning, ESPN announced the Opening Night slate of games, a trio of games on the Worldwide Leader, with the Panthers getting the very early slot against the Chicago Blackhawks and a likely return to Sunrise for goalie Spencer Knight.
This will be the first game between the Panthers and Blackhawks since the March 1 trade in which Florida acquired Seth Jones for Knight.
Last year, the Panthers opened against the rival Boston Bruins at a more traditional 7 p.m. start time.
This year, the Panthers will have to make sure the curtains are closed around the arena so sunlight does not pour in for the pregame ceremony and warmups.
Florida and Chicago will be the first game of a tripleheader: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in the primetime slot which features two teams that missed the playoffs last year; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings in the nightcap.
The remainder of the 2025-26 NHL schedule will be released on Wednesday afternoon.
Do not be surprised if the Panthers hold Opening Night on Oct. 7, then are on the road right after.
Last year, Florida opened at home and then went on the road for the following four games and were part of Opening Night festivities in Ottawa and Columbus.
UP NEXT
- NHL Free Agency: Opened June 1
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m.
