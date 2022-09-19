Connect with us

Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Spencer Knight

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight had a successful second half to his rookie season and looks to get even more playing time in 2022-23. — AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

From now until the start of training camp on Thursday morning, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Goalie Spencer Knight.

What Happened Last Year: After a lukewarm start to his rookie season likely based on rust from not playing as much as anything else, Knight had a fantastic second half to the 2021-22 season and was a big reason Florida claimed the Presidents’ Trophy.

After returning from AHL Charlotte in March, Knight found more playing time with the Panthers — and thrived in the spotlight, winning 10 of his 19 games in the final two months of the season.

Overall, Knight went 19-9-3 with a 2.79 GAA and .908 save percentage.

It was a very solid rookie season indeed.

What to Look For at Camp: Knight will once again be sharing the net with assumed starter Sergei Bobrovsky but last season’s strong showing from both goalies may show little change in the hierarchy at least right now.

