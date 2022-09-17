Countdown to Florida Panthers Camp: Sam Reinhart

From now until the start of training camp on Sept. 22, Florida Hockey Now will profile players who will play a key role for the 2022-23 Florida Panthers.

Today’s Player: Sam Reinhart

What Happened Last Year: In his first season with the Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart hit career highs across the board. The 26-year-old forward had 33 goals, 49 assists and 82 points in 78 games.

Reinhart struggled to reach hefty expectations given to him since getting drafted second overall by the Buffalo Sabres. His previous career-highs were 25 goals (2017-18, 2020-21) and 65 points (2018-19).

He grew into a second-line role, producing steadily around the 20-goal, 50-point mark for the majority of his career but did not break out into that top-line caliber player until his final year in Buffalo.

While he showed flashes in 2020-21, scoring 25 goals and 40 points in 54 games, he hit that next level when he arrived in Florida.

Reinhart immediately grew into a reliable forward who could play up and down the lineup for Florida. He eventually found chemistry with Anton Lundell and Mason Marchment to form one of the best third lines in the league.