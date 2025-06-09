Cup Final Game 3: Oilers at Panthers. How to Watch, Lines, Betting

FORT LAUDERDALE — Both the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will try and get a leg up on this Stanley Cup Final tonight when they meet in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida got a much-needed split in Edmonton by winning Game 2 in double-overtime.

Tonight, the Oilers try and get the upper hand back.

“It’s the Stanley Cup Finals. You’re not going to walk through a Stanley Cup Final,’’ Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said.

“You’re not going to walk through a team at this point of the year. It’s a team we’re playing, this is their third Final, and they’re here for a reason. For us, we know that we are very capable of when we’re playing at the top of our game, of being being a dominant team on the ice. but with that said, they’re going to have their pushes and it’s the way that we’re able to weather those, and take the momentum, and maybe grab the momentum, a little bit earlier and swing it back in our way.”

The Panthers have not been as good at home as they have been on the road in these playoffs, with coach Paul Maurice saying the numbers are a bit askew with the smaller sample size.

One he pointed to was Florida’s success — and failure — on the power play.

On the road, the Panthers are cruising at a 41.2 percent success rate with the man advantage; at home, it’s a measly 3.6 percent.

“There are no more than five games left, and that could be the deciding factor,’’ Maurice said. “I think the number is like 3.9 percent at home, and 40 on the road. I would suggest, though, that we’re not either. No team is. We’ve never run a 40 percent power play, home or road; we don’t run a 4 percent power play home or road.

“I think I have no idea why those numbers are so skewed. We’ve talked about it, and once we couldn’t figure it out, we just left it alone.’’

SCF GAME 3: OILERS @ PANTHERS

The Panthers will have AJ Greer back tonight after he missed three of the past four games with a lower-body injury. Edmonton has some injury concerns coming in with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins being a game-time decision.

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Tonight's game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: It's Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Stuart Skinner .

The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-150) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $150 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now -125 to win the Cup for a second straight year.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 3

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Best-of-7 Series Tied 1-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (1-1) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 90 Corey Perry

91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen

21 Trent Frederic // 19 Adam Henrique // 28 Connor Brown

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson

25 Darnell Nurse // 2 Evan Bouchard

14 Mattias Ekholm // 36 John Klingberg

96 Jake Walman // 27 Brett Kulak

74 Stuart Skinner

30 Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)