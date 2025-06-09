2025 Stanley Cup Final
Cup Final Game 3: Oilers at Panthers. How to Watch, Lines, Betting
FORT LAUDERDALE — Both the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will try and get a leg up on this Stanley Cup Final tonight when they meet in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena.
Florida got a much-needed split in Edmonton by winning Game 2 in double-overtime on Brad Marchand’s third goal of the series.
Tonight, the Oilers try and get the upper hand back.
“It’s the Stanley Cup Finals. You’re not going to walk through a Stanley Cup Final,’’ Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said.
“You’re not going to walk through a team at this point of the year. It’s a team we’re playing, this is their third Final, and they’re here for a reason. For us, we know that we are very capable of when we’re playing at the top of our game, of being being a dominant team on the ice. but with that said, they’re going to have their pushes and it’s the way that we’re able to weather those, and take the momentum, and maybe grab the momentum, a little bit earlier and swing it back in our way.”
The Panthers have not been as good at home as they have been on the road in these playoffs, with coach Paul Maurice saying the numbers are a bit askew with the smaller sample size.
One he pointed to was Florida’s success — and failure — on the power play.
On the road, the Panthers are cruising at a 41.2 percent success rate with the man advantage; at home, it’s a measly 3.6 percent.
“There are no more than five games left, and that could be the deciding factor,’’ Maurice said. “I think the number is like 3.9 percent at home, and 40 on the road. I would suggest, though, that we’re not either. No team is. We’ve never run a 40 percent power play, home or road; we don’t run a 4 percent power play home or road.
“I think I have no idea why those numbers are so skewed. We’ve talked about it, and once we couldn’t figure it out, we just left it alone.’’
SCF GAME 3: OILERS @ PANTHERS
- The Panthers will have AJ Greer back tonight after he missed three of the past four games with a lower-body injury. Edmonton has some injury concerns coming in with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins being a game-time decision.
- The Panthers’ giveaway rally towel tonight comes with a side of snark.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Stuart Skinner.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-150) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $150 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now -125 to win the Cup for a second straight year.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 3
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Best-of-7 Series Tied 1-1
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, -200); Over/Under 6.5 (+100/-120)
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (1-1) LINES
93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 90 Corey Perry
91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen
21 Trent Frederic // 19 Adam Henrique // 28 Connor Brown
92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson
25 Darnell Nurse // 2 Evan Bouchard
14 Mattias Ekholm // 36 John Klingberg
96 Jake Walman // 27 Brett Kulak
74 Stuart Skinner
30 Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)