Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay v Wings: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings play for the second time in less than a week Tuesday in Sunrise.
Only the Panthers will look a little different.
Florida will play without its two leading scorers with both Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand out of the lineup.
Paul Maurice said Reinhart is more of a rest and prevent kind of deal; Marchand will likely be out longer.
While the Panthers may look a little different than they did in Detroit, so too, will the Red Wings.
On Friday, Detroit acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the Blues in a deadline deal.
He played Sunday in Newark against the Devils and will be back with former Florida d-man Ben Chiarot again tonight.
Faulk was 2-0 against the Panthers this season while with St. Louis.
“You can’t take this team lightly. Ever,’’ Faulk said of the Panthers. “They’re aggressive, they play hard 5-on-5, they’re all over you.’’
NOTES: RED WINGS at PANTHERS
- Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will be in net for the Panthers; John Gibson starts for the Wings.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-120) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $120 wager is worth $100 if it does.
ON DECK: GAME No. 64
DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SW Fla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-120); Puck Line -1.5 (+180); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Last Season: Detroit won 2-1
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Detroit: Wings 4, Panthers 1 (Oct. 15); Panthers 3, Wings 1. At Florida: Tuesday; April 15.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 41-22-7, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (31-29-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
24 Vinnie Hinostroza // 71 Luke Kunin // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
6 Donovan Sebrango // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Sam Reinhart, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (36-21-7) LINES
27 Michael Rasmussen // 71 Dylan Larkin // 88 Patrick Kane
93 Alex DeBrincat // 18 Andrew Copp // 88 Patrick Kane
58 Emmitt Finnie // 92 Marco Kasper // 23 Lucas Raymond
22 Mason Appleton // 37 J.T. Compher // 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
21 James van Riemsdyk // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 65 Dominik Shine
77 Simon Edvinsson // 53 Moritz Seider
8 Ben Chiarot // 72 Justin Faulk
20 Albert Johansson // 25 Jacob Bernard-Docker
36 John Gibson
39 Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
