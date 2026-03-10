Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Panthers GameDay v Wings: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

Published

7 hours ago

on

Panthers wings

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings play for the second time in less than a week Tuesday in Sunrise.

Only the Panthers will look a little different.

Florida will play without its two leading scorers with both Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand out of the lineup.

Paul Maurice said Reinhart is more of a rest and prevent kind of deal; Marchand will likely be out longer.

While the Panthers may look a little different than they did in Detroit, so too, will the Red Wings.

On Friday, Detroit acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the Blues in a deadline deal.

He played Sunday in Newark against the Devils and will be back with former Florida d-man Ben Chiarot again tonight.

Faulk was 2-0 against the Panthers this season while with St. Louis.

“You can’t take this team lightly. Ever,’’ Faulk said of the Panthers. “They’re aggressive, they play hard 5-on-5, they’re all over you.’’

NOTES: RED WINGS at PANTHERS

  • Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will be in net for the Panthers; John Gibson starts for the Wings.
  • How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-120) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $120 wager is worth $100 if it does.

ON DECK: GAME No. 64
DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS  

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (31-29-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

24 Vinnie Hinostroza // 71 Luke Kunin // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Sam Reinhart, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (36-21-7) LINES

27 Michael Rasmussen // 71 Dylan Larkin // 88 Patrick Kane

93 Alex DeBrincat // 18 Andrew Copp // 88 Patrick Kane

58 Emmitt Finnie // 92 Marco Kasper // 23 Lucas Raymond

22 Mason Appleton // 37 J.T. Compher // 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

21 James van Riemsdyk // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 65 Dominik Shine

77 Simon Edvinsson // 53 Moritz Seider

8 Ben Chiarot // 72 Justin Faulk

20 Albert Johansson // 25 Jacob Bernard-Docker

36 John Gibson

39 Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x