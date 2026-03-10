Panthers GameDay v Wings: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings play for the second time in less than a week Tuesday in Sunrise.

Only the Panthers will look a little different.

Florida will play without its two leading scorers with both Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand out of the lineup.

Paul Maurice said Reinhart is more of a rest and prevent kind of deal; Marchand will likely be out longer.

While the Panthers may look a little different than they did in Detroit, so too, will the Red Wings.

On Friday, Detroit acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the Blues in a deadline deal.

He played Sunday in Newark against the Devils and will be back with former Florida d-man Ben Chiarot again tonight.

Faulk was 2-0 against the Panthers this season while with St. Louis.

“You can’t take this team lightly. Ever,’’ Faulk said of the Panthers. “They’re aggressive, they play hard 5-on-5, they’re all over you.’’

NOTES: RED WINGS at PANTHERS

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will be in net for the Panthers; John Gibson starts for the Wings.

The Panthers are on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-120) on the money line at the local book. If you think Florida will win, a $120 wager is worth $100 if it does.

ON DECK: GAME No. 64

DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (31-29-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

24 Vinnie Hinostroza // 71 Luke Kunin // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Sam Reinhart, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (36-21-7) LINES

27 Michael Rasmussen // 71 Dylan Larkin // 88 Patrick Kane

93 Alex DeBrincat // 18 Andrew Copp // 88 Patrick Kane

58 Emmitt Finnie // 92 Marco Kasper // 23 Lucas Raymond

22 Mason Appleton // 37 J.T. Compher // 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

21 James van Riemsdyk // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 65 Dominik Shine

77 Simon Edvinsson // 53 Moritz Seider

8 Ben Chiarot // 72 Justin Faulk

20 Albert Johansson // 25 Jacob Bernard-Docker

36 John Gibson

39 Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)