2024 Stanley Cup Final
Oilers, McDavid Drag Florida Panthers Back to Alberta; Force Game 6
SUNRISE — The Edmonton Oilers are headed home and are, indeed, dragging the Florida Panthers along with them.
Edmonton, once left for dead in this Stanley Cup Final, has sprung to life over the past couple of games and have now won the past two after dropping the first three.
On Tuesday night, the Panthers were once again denied a chance to lay claim to the Stanley Cup after Edmonton beat Florida 5-3 at Amerant Bank Arena.
Florida still leads 3-2 in this best-of-7 series which now heads back to Edmonton.
Game 6 will be Friday night.
If you believe in momentum, well, you probably believe in the Oilers although after the third period, the Panthers may be taking some of their own north of the border.
Florida found itself down 3-0 and 4-1 against the Oilers before mounting a comeback.
The Panthers simply could not come all the way back.
Edmonton, led by all-world center Connor McDavid, held off a furious comeback by the Panthers which was set off by goals from Evan Rodrigues and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Down 4-1 after a second power-play goal from the Oilers, Rodrigues knocked in a rebound off a Brandon Montour shot to make it 4-2 going into the third.
Ekman-Larsson beat Stuart Skinner with a one-timer off a pass from Matthew Tkachuk — who snapped a nine-game goal drought in the second — to make it 4-3 with 15:56 left to play.
Florida got no closer to the Oilers, however, with Skinner ending with 29 saves.
GOALS OF GAME 5
- Oilers 1, Panthers 0 (5:20, 1st SH): The Panthers give up their fifth shorthanded goal of the playoffs; Connor Brown picked off a blueline pass from Brandon Montour to Sasha Barkov, drove up ice and beat Sergei Bobrovsky backhand.
- Oilers 2, Panthers 0 (1:58, 2nd PP): Edmonton gets its first 5on-3 power play goal of the series, Zach Hyman deflecting a one-timer from Evan Bouchard.
- Oilers 3, Panthers 0 (5:00, 2nd): Connor McDavid scored off an odd-angled shot in front of the net and things are not looking good for the Panthers.
- Oilers 3, Panthers 1 (6:53, 2nd): Evan Rodrigues forces a turnover against the wall in the offensive zone, feeds Matthew Tkachuk who rolls in and goes top shelf.
- Oilers 4, Panthers 1 (11:54, 2nd PP): McDavid makes a sensational dish to Corey Perry in front of the net.
- Oilers 4, Panthers 2 (12:08, 2nd): Rodrigues gets another goal, knocking in a rebound of a Brandon Montour shot just moments after Edmonton appeared to drop the hammer on the Panthers.
- Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (4:04, 3rd): Tkachuk finds Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the right circle and Florida is down 1.
- Oilers 5, Panthers 3 (19:41, 3rd SH): Tkachuk knocks a puck away from the empty net, but McDavid gets it anyway and that is that.
GR’S 3 STARS OF GAME 3
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton
2. Stuart Skinner, Edmonton
3. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 6
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-2
- When: Friday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0;Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida 4, @Edmonton 3; Game 4: @Edmonton 8, Florida 1; Game 5: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday; Game 6: Florida at Edmonton, Friday; Game 7*:Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
At least the Panthers showed up in the second half of this game. They were outscored 14-2 since late in game three — so for them to finally tilt the ice in their favor for a while is huge. They were right there. Just took 10 minutes too long to wake up.
Emotion can only take you so far. The Cats are back and are going clinch this.
Go Cats.
Truth is we get thoroughly embarrassed in game 4, excuse it away as just a game and then came out as lackluster as game 4. The cup in the house, home ice and fans rabid for a win and the team played sloppy. All the keys to winning were the things we didn’t do! Giving up short handed goals? 3 now? Giving up a PP goal with 4 seconds left? Too slow. Too much on our heels in our own end, too many turnovers. Just bad hockey for 1/2 the game. We didn’t deserve to win. They need to play… Read more »
Tkachuk woke up. Reinhart and others along with the power play still MIA. Yet the Panthers were a post away from getting tonight into OT.
They’re finally turning the corner after not fully being around for this entire Finals until tonight. Once they tilt the ice toward Skinner’s net they’ll break through. We saw glimpses of that tonight.
Lomberg was a good add. Okposo needs to sit. Get Cousins out there. Dance with the ones who got you there and good things will happen.