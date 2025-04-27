FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Ekblad Returns, Florida Panthers Blown Out in Sunrise
SUNRISE — The Battle of Florida is a series now after the Tampa Bay Lightning took it to the Panthers by the tune of 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers, it should be noted, still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series after taking both games on the west coast.
Of course, this series will eventually return to Tampa for Game 5.
Perhaps there will be more.
Who knows.
Regardless, Tampa Bay rebounded from Florida’s early charge Saturday with Matthew Tkachuk getting his third goal of the series early in a first period the Panthers dominated.
Only Jake Guentzel — who would catch Tkachuk’s shoulder much later — put a shot through traffic off Brayden Point to make it a 1-1 game going into the second, and, eventually, the Lightning turned those tables, and took control of the game.
Aaron Ekblad was back after his 20-game suspension and told NHL.com (OK, he told me) that he appreciated the fan support early on when he was given a rousing ovation.
But?
“It was nice,” said Ekblad, who was minus-4 along with Gus Forsling.
“Really nice. I can’t imagine they would give me an ovation right now, though.”
Game 4 is on Monday night in Sunrise.
Ekblad and the Panthers expect a better showing.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN / MIAMI NEWS
- A day after Brandon Hagel was suspended a game for dropping Sasha Barkov in Game 2, Tkachuk put a shoulder into Guentzel in the third. The NHL is going to look at this one.
- Florida, you may have heard, lost Game 3 to the Lightning.
- Jon Cooper said his team needed to ‘circle the wagons’ after Hagel was suspended after a second home loss. This is the Panthers chance to do the same.
- The Panthers did have Barkov back for Game 3.
- The Lightning gave a vintage performance against the Panthers on Saturday.
- Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote like 87 stories on Saturday including this one about Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo joining Cam Ward with the Tennessee Titans. He also covered the Panthers; here’s his Game 3 story.
- The Miami Heat also played at home on Saturday. It suffered its worst home playoff loss in franchise history and is down 3-0 to the Cavaliers. Like the Panthers, Miami plays host to Game 4 on Monday night. Unlike the Panthers, its season could be over that night.
- It has been a minute since Nikita Kucherov scored a goal in the playoffs. Paul Maurice didn’t want to talk about that on Friday — for good reason. Kucherov didn’t score Saturday, but had three assists. He was gooood.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Saturday’s videos: Maurice, Cooper, and Barkov. More today from The FtL.
NHL LINKS / NHL NEWS
- Gabriel Landeskog scores his first NHL goal since 2022 in the Avalanche’s blowout of the Stars in Game 4. This series is tied at 2.
- The Vegas Golden Knights win a Wild one to even their series against Minnesota.
- Jake Sanderson scores in OT to lift the Senators to a Game 4 win over the Leafs to keep the Battle of Ontario going.
- Goalie options for the Montreal Canadiens if Sam Montembeault is out.
- The New Jersey Devils are back in the game after beating the Hurricanes in 2OT.
- A Pittsburgh Penguins Q&A. We will have another soon. Next week cool?
- The Chicago Blackhawks coaching search takes a turn.
- So, who should the Boston Bruins not hire as their new coach?
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, @ Florida 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5 at Tampa: Wednesday (ESPN2/Scripps), 7:30; Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day
Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page
Follow Us on Twitter:
And on Bluesky: