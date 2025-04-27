FHN Today: Ekblad Returns, Florida Panthers Blown Out in Sunrise

SUNRISE — The Battle of Florida is a series now after the Tampa Bay Lightning took it to the Panthers by the tune of 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers, it should be noted, still hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series after taking both games on the west coast.

Of course, this series will eventually return to Tampa for Game 5.

Perhaps there will be more.

Who knows.

Regardless, Tampa Bay rebounded from Florida’s early charge Saturday with Matthew Tkachuk getting his third goal of the series early in a first period the Panthers dominated.

Only Jake Guentzel — who would catch Tkachuk’s shoulder much later — put a shot through traffic off Brayden Point to make it a 1-1 game going into the second, and, eventually, the Lightning turned those tables, and took control of the game.

Aaron Ekblad was back after his 20-game suspension and told NHL.com (OK, he told me) that he appreciated the fan support early on when he was given a rousing ovation.

But?

“It was nice,” said Ekblad, who was minus-4 along with Gus Forsling.

“Really nice. I can’t imagine they would give me an ovation right now, though.”

Game 4 is on Monday night in Sunrise.

Ekblad and the Panthers expect a better showing.

