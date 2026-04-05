There will be a new Stanley Cup champion this year.

On Saturday night, the Florida Panthers were officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing 9-4 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Panthers have won the past two Stanley Cup championships and have been to the Final the past three years.

Florida lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in 2024, and 4-2 in 2025.

The Panthers are the first defending Stanley Cup champions to miss the playoffs the following season since the Los Angeles Kings in 2015.

Florida has been to the postseason every year since 2020, the longest playoff streak in franchise history.

The Panthers had only been to the playoffs in consecutive seasons (1996-97) once before this recent run.

Injuries derailed the Panthers’ hopes of a three-peat almost from the start.

Matthew Tkachuk was injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February and, after missing the final 25 games of the 2024-25 regular season, returned for the playoffs and tied for the team lead with 23 points in 23 postseason games.

Only he had surgery to repair a sports hernia and a torn adductor in August and did not return to the Florida lineup until Jan. 19.

Captain Sasha Barkov was lost for the season when he injured his right knee on his first day of training camp in September, requiring reconstructive surgery the following day.

Although Barkov has been skating and practicing with the team in a noncontact jersey, coach Paul Maurice said he would not return for the final games.

Florida was also without a host of key contributors including center Tomas Nosek (knee), defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), and Seth Jones (collarbone) as they went into the Olympic break eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Panthers came out of the break with a rousing 5-1 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 26, Florida lost its next four making it pretty clear it would not be playing deep into this summer.

The past few weeks have seen the Panthers lose more and more players.

Leading scorers Brad Marchand (lower body) and Sam Reinhart (foot) have been out the past few weeks and will not resume play this season.

On Tuesday night, the Panthers also lost Kulikov when he was struck in the face with a deflected puck; defenseman Aaron Ekblad tied Barkov for the franchise lead in games played with 804 on Tuesday, but he fractured his right hand hand late in the third when he blocked a shot on a penalty kill.

Forwards Evan Rodrigues (broken finger) and Anton Lundell (ribs) are done for the season along with defenseman Niko Mikkola (knee).

The Panthers have had so many injuries this season, Maurice said he uses a spreadsheet to keep track of them all saying if he did not, he would forget about some of them.

Although the Panthers are disappointed they did not get the chance to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup three straight times since the New York Islanders won it four years in a row from 1980-83, they figure they will be back at it next year.

Aside from a handful of free agents, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky leads the list, most of the Panthers are signed for through the next decade.

Healthy, this is a different team.

And, perhaps, the rest will be beneficial.

No team in NHL history had played more games over a three year span than the Panthers did from 2022-25.

Counting the regular season and playoffs, the Panthers played in 314 games besting the Dallas Stars (1997-2000) and Detroit Red Wings (2006-09) which both played in 309.

Reinhart and defenseman Gus Forsling played in 309 of those 314 games which is tied for most games played by an NHL player over a three-year span topping Phil Kessel’s 307 with the 2014-17 Pittsburgh Penguins.

For the first time in a long time, the Panthers will have a full summer to get ready for the next season.

It will be a deserved rest whether they really want it or not.

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PITTSBURGH PENGUINS