Eric Staal Calls It a Career, Final Game Came with the Florida Panthers

After 18 seasons, Eric Staal has officially retired from the NHL.

Staal played his final game in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers.

On Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced they had signed their former captain to a one-day contract so he could retire with the team which originally drafted him No. 2 in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Staal will have his No. 12 raised to the rafters in Raleigh this coming season.

The Hurricanes and Staal won the 2006 Stanley Cup.

The other Carolina players to have their numbers retired are: Rod Brind’Amour (17), Ron Francis (10), and Glen Wesley (2).

“From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me,’’ Staal said in a statement.

“There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored.”

Staal joined the Panthers in 2022 on a professional tryout negotiated when Florida signed his brother Marc to be a defenseman on the team that season.

He ended up scoring 14 goals with 29 points in 72 games with the Panthers in his one season with Florida.

Over the course of his career, Eric Staal had 455 goals and 1,063 points in 1,365 games; he played for the Hurricaes, Rangers, Wild, Sabres, Canadiens, and Panthers.

He also made it to six NHL All-Star Games.

Staal played his first NHL game in 2003 under Paul Maurice — who was his coach in his final game as well.

Not counting the Hartford Whalers, Staal owns Carolina records for games played, goals, assists, points, and more.

One brother, Jordan, is captain of the Hurricanes; Marc Staal is currently playing with Detroit; Jared Staal is the new coach of Florida’s ECHL affiliate in Savannah.

“Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history,” new Carolina GM Eric Tulsky said in a statement.

“Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising number 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina.”

