FHN TODAY: A True Winter Classic as Bruins beat Penguins

The NHL did this year’s version of the Winter Classic as Fenway Park served as a gorgeous backdrop for an exciting game between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston players set social media aflame as they stepped off the bus in front of the ballpark wearing full old-time Red Sox uniforms while some Penguins matched with modern-day Pirates attire.

As was the case later in the day, Boston won that battle.

The Boston Bruins were down 1-0 before Jake DeBrusk tied it at 7:46 of the third — and then won it with 2:24 remaining.

DeBrusk finished with five shots on net, seven shot attempts and was a plus-2 in 16:58 of ice time.

The Bruins were obviously in high spirits but that was not the case for the Penguins — who lost goalie Tristan Jarry to injury after the first period.

Sidney Crosby said his team played a pretty solid game, but was disappointed it lost another late lead.

Next year, this spectacle moves to the Mariners’ beautiful ballpark in Seattle as the Vegas Golden Knights get their second outdoor game against the Kraken.

Aaron Ekblad has had more than his share of injury problems over the past three seasons and it looks like he is working through something now.

While neither he nor coach Paul Maurice wanted to talk about it, Maurice at least admitted that his star defenseman is playing through something.

Ekblad, you may remember, missed time earlier this season after sustaining a groin injury in the third game of the season.

— The Panthers worked on their transitional offense at practice on Monday morning, perhaps trying to get back to something that really works for them.

Florida is also apparently going back to rotating goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight as the January schedule is a bear.

— Speaking of Ekblad, if the Panthers want to get their first power play unit going, Carter Verhaeghe needs to be up there.

— The hole the Panthers have dug for themselves continues to get deeper as they lost 5-3 to the Rangers on Sunday night.

— A lot more postgame and practice video from Maurice, Sam Bennett and Nick Cousins are all up on the FHN YouTube Channel which you can visit by clicking the embedded videos below or go RIGHT HERE to see everything in one place.

