Aaron Ekblad Battling Through a Tough Season with the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — It has been a tough season thus far for the Florida Panthers as they have gone from the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners to, right now, the league’s most disappointing team.

Florida goes into its game Tuesday against the visiting Coyotes eight points out of the playoffs with as many regulation losses (18) through its first 38 games as it accrued in the entirety of the previous one.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad has a rough go of it this season as well.

A serious Norris Trophy candidate before injury derailed his previous two regular seasons, Ekblad appears to be slowed by an injury sustained in the third game of the season.

While Ekblad vehemently rebuffs any thought he may have come back from the groin injury which put him on long-term injured reserve and cost him 10 games, he does admit this season has left something to be desired.

“Minor mistakes in this game turn into pucks in the back of our net,” Ekblad said. “I have been a prime example of that this season.