FHN Today: Florida Panthers Get the Blues in Chicago

If you are looking for some silver linings, the Florida Panthers did outshoot and outchance the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

And, once again, Eetu Luostarinen looked pretty good.

Not much else went Florida’s way on Tuesday as the surprising Blackhawks won their fourth straight by beating the Panthers 4-2 at the Madhouse on Madison.

The Panthers did come to life in the second half of the third period on Tuesday and came thisclose to tying things up and at least stealing a point.

But like Matthew Tkachuk said, after the first two periods, the Panthers did not deserve anything.

One of those nights that both Tkachuk and Paul Maurice talked about this team learning from.

Don’t know about that. This is a pretty veteran team which is not going to put a lot of stock into what happened Tuesday night.

They know the power play has to start scoring, no one has to tell them. They know they can’t sleepwalk through a couple of periods.

No reason to start pounding on those panic buttons.

Hey, did you hear about Phil Kessel?

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

So, Tuesday night almost turned out to be a fun one for the Panthers but it certainly was not an enjoyable way to spend much of the night.

Florida ended up going 0-for-6 on the power play and is now 0-for-23 since Brandon Montour scored in Buffalo oh so long ago.

It was only 11 days ago?

Seems longer.

— The Florida Panthers came into Tuesday night’s game as pretty heady favorites according to DraftKings. Did not really work out that way.

— Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart went to Chicago without a goal this season.

They left it without one as well.

— The postgame video is up from last night with Maurice, Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen all speaking. Did another LIVE! Panthers Postgame and that is up on the channel as well.

Check out the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE or click on the video below.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

One thing NHL players like talking about is their rating on the popular NHL video game.

The Washington Capitals went a little further, debating about how they look on NHL 23.

— Kessel, now of the Vegas Golden Knights, becomes the NHL’s new IronMan a few months after Keith Yandle took the title with the Flyers.

He also got his 400th goal in San Jose. Nice night.

— New Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery really wants to talk to Bill Belichick.

Maybe not after Monday night’s performance, though.

— Sam Poulin was the first Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick to make his NHL debut with the team in eight years.

— Nazim Kadri and the Calgary Flames helped spoil that debut.

— The Montreal Canadiens struggle to get anything going against the Wild.

— The New York Islanders continue to move around their lines.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS