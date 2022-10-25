GameDay No. 7: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net Tuesday night against the host Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Florida).

Coach Paul Maurice said there would be no other lineup changes from Sunday’s win against the Islanders.

This will be the fifth start in seven games for Bobrovsky (2-1-1, .916/2.79) as the Panthers kick off the roughest stretch of a young season.

The Panthers will play six of their next seven games away from home.

After playing in Chicago and Philadelphia on this trip, Florida will play host to Ottawa on Saturday night.

The Panthers then embark on a four-game trip to the west coast against the three California teams and the Tempe Coyotes.

On Monday, Maurice spoke about the depth of his team coming through early in the season.

Despite not getting goals from returning leading scorers Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart, the Panthers have seen scoring come from a variety of different sources.

On Sunday, it was Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Ryan Lomberg doing the honors.

“It is critical with the injuries we have had on the blue line and you know you won’t be healthy up front all year,” Maurice said.

“You make hay where the sun shines. Each line has a different identity, a different style of play. I’m pretty happy with where they’re at. We would like a little more finish. We’re not going to complain about that though because of the generation of chances we have been getting.”

Chicago comes into the game riding a three-game winning streak following two straight losses to start its season.

The Blackhawks have not played a team on the scale of the Panthers since those losses, however, as they opened against Colorado (5-3) and Vegas (1-0).

Chicago’s three wins came against San Jose, Detroit and Seattle.

The Blackhawks enter Tuesday with one of the best special teams in the league. While the penalty kill has only been successful 76.2 percent of the time, Chicago has scored a league-high four shorthanded goals.

Chicago is ranked fourth on the power play with four goals and a 31 percent success rate; the Panthers rank fourth from the bottom of the NHL with just two goals and a 7.4 percent rate.

Alex Stalock will be in net for Chicago — and he currently leads all NHL goalies with a goals-against average of 0.74 and a .979 save percentage.

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-230); Puck line (-1.5, +100); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)

Last season: Florida won 2-0

All-time regular season series: Blackhawks lead 27-17-4, 3 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

38 Rudolfs Balcers // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 6 Colin White

94 Ryan Lomberg // 21 Nick Cousins // 70 Patric Hornqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

3 Matt Kiersted // 18 Marc Staal

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratch: Eric Staal, Lucas Carlsson

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-groin)

PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LINEUP

89 Andreas Athanasiou // 13 Max Domi // 88 Patrick Kane

90 Tyler Johnson // 19 Jonathan Toews // 11 Taylor Raddysh

23 Philipp Kurashev // 17 Jason Dickinson // 24 Sam Lafferty

16 Jhar Khaira // 58 MacKenzie Entwistle // 43 Colin Blackwell

8 Jack Johnson // 4 Seth Jones

25 Jarred Tinordi // 5 Connor Murphy

6 Jake McCabe // 48 Filip Roos

32 Alex Stalock

40 Arvid Soderblom