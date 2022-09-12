FHN Today: Joe Thornton reportedly back in San Jose

There is word on the street that Joe Thornton, last seen playing for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, has returned to San Jose.

Could a reunion with the Sharks be up next?

Thornton, who turned 43 earlier this summer, is back in the Bay area according to a tweet sent out by Corey Masisak of the Athletic on Friday.

“It looks like Joe Thornton and his family have moved back to San Jose while he figures out his next chapter,” Masisak tweeted.

“He’s been spotted at Sharks Ice a few times this month skating [with] SJS players, hanging out [with] SJS brass and at a Jr. Sharks practice.”

Later, Masisak tweeted that after speaking with the Sharks, “He has no official role with the organization at this time.”

The obvious thought is that Thornton could get a camp invite from the Sharks.

Sheng Peng writes at San Jose Hockey Now that “it’s believed that Thornton is still trying to hook on with a team for his 25th NHL campaign. It’s PTO season, and while it might seem improper for a legend of Jumbo’s stature to agree to a tryout, well, it might be where the 43-year-old is at if he wants to continue his playing career at the highest level in hockey.”

How about a reunion with Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar and the Calgary Flames?

We do know that Thornton will not be returning to the Panthers.

