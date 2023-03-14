FHN Today: Some Florida Panthers Watching Playoff Race Unfold

SUNRISE — Although some members of the Florida Panthers say they are not scoreboard watching, Eric Staal says he pays a little too much attention to the NHL playoff race.

With the Panthers trying to chase down the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders for one of the final wild card spots, they are also keeping an eye on the likes of Ottawa, Washington, Buffalo and Detroit.

Staal says he pays attention to all of what is going on around the Panthers.

“As long as everyone we are watching is losing, that’s where we are at right now,” Staal said with a laugh. “Standings are something you look at daily. … To be honest, I have been doing it for a while. I look at 9 in the morning, probably more than I should. It is just the reality of it.

“But it is fun. This is the best time of the year. It is going to be a very competitive race to the end and we know where we are at. We have to continue to build and have a huge game on Thursday.”

Monday night was a light one for those like Staal who are keeping an eye on things.

Florida remains five points back of Pittsburgh (78 points) for WC1 with the Penguins having played one fewer game; the Islanders (76) are three points up on the Panthers (73) having played one more game.

Buffalo ended up pulling within two points of the Panthers by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat the host Maple Leafs 4-3 on Monday night.

”When you get to the end, those teams with nothing to lose play a different style,” Staal said, not talking about the Sabres.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers have a couple of days off before they play host to the Canadiens — and Gus Forsling could probably use the time to rest a bit.

Not only does he seem to get hit by point-blank shots or get slammed into the corner in every game, but he sliced a finger “almost to the bone” in a game against Minnesota in January.

Not only did he finish his shift, he came back and scored the game-winning goal upon being stitched up.

”That’s a tough bird,” Paul Maurice said.

Ryan Lomberg is finding more opportunity and responsibility with the Panthers — and he says he “does not want to slip back.’’ It appears Lomberg has certainly found himself a home in South Florida with the Panthers.

Video from coach Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Marc Staal following Saturday’s OT loss to the Jets is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

