Ryan Lomberg Finds Home is with the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — It took Ryan Lomberg a little bit of time to become a regular in the Florida Panthers lineup, but it did not take long for him to endure himself to the team’s fans.

In his first season with the Panthers in 2021, Lomberg found himself being a healthy scratch many nights and when he did get in, minutes were limited.

Only he made the best of those minutes.

As has been the case for Lomberg throughout his career, nothing has come easy.

And, nothing has been handed to him.

Undrafted after being suspended from the University of Maine, Lomberg was invited to a with the Calgary Flames and earned a minor-league contract at that development camp.

He bounced around throughout the Flames system for a bit all while playing in 11 NHL games over two seasons with Calgary.

In 2020, the Panthers came calling with a two-year contract.

Lomberg jumped at the opportunity Bill Zito and the Florida Panthers were offering.

It turned out to be one of the best moves he has ever made.

Lomberg is married with a son now.

In 2021, he got a second, two-year contract which runs through next season.

Yes, Ryan Lomberg has found a home with the Panthers.

“My wife and I, our family, really loves South Florida,” Lomberg told Florida Hockey Now last week, a few days after he tied last year’s total of nine goals in a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We talk about retiring, living here all the time. The people have been great, the culture here and obviously the weather is something we love. It is home. Having our child here, it is home for us. The people have helped make it a home. We could not be more happy here. We are looking forward to more.”

And, he says, the best is yet to come.