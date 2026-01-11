Florida Panthers
Bobsled: Florida Panthers Back in Win Column, Beat Ottawa Senators
Both the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators were desperate for a win on Saturday night.
Although the host Senators came with a frantic pace, it was Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers holding on for a 3-2 win.
The Panthers had lost their first two games on his six-game road trip and four of their previous five going 1-3 to start 2026.
Ottawa has lost four straight and nine of 11.
Gus Forsling had a puck go off his stick while defending in front of Bobrovsky early in the first, but he scored a goal with an assist in the victory.
Aaron Ekblad also had a two-point night, assisting on Forsling’s third-period goal as well as the opener from Evan Rodrigues which tied the score at 1 midway through the first.
Carter Verhaeghe gave the Panthers their first and final lead on a power play chance in the second. He also assisted on a goal for a multi-point night.
Florida continues their road trip Monday night against the suddenly improved Buffalo Sabres.
NOTES: PANTHERS AT SENATORS
- Verhaeghe scored his 151st goal since joining the Panthers in 2021 and is now within a goal of tying Pavel Bure for sixth-most in franchise history.
- Florida played its second straight game without Brad Marchand; Matthew Tkachuk also did not return. Both could be options on Monday in Buffalo.
- Sandis Vilmanis made his NHL debut for the Panthers on Saturday.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Senators 1, Panthers 0 (4:03 1st): Fabian Zetterlund sends a sharp shot from the high side of the goal line, the puck clipping the stick of Gus Forsling and past Sergei Bobrovsky just as a power play expires. It was Ottawa’s first shot of the night.
- Panthers 1, Senators 1 (11:34 1st PP): Aaron Ekblad gets the puck out to Evan Rodrigues who slides into the slot and sends a wrist shot blocker side.
- Panthers 2, Senators 1 (13:13 2nd PP): Forsling gets the puck across ice to Carter Verhaeghe who sends a wrister from the left circle bar down over the glove of Leevi Merilainen.
- Panthers 3, Senators 1 (3:48 3rd): Forsling gets his second of the second, cruising into the left circle and sending a slap shot home.
- Panthers 3, Senators 2 (18:18 3rd): Drake Batherson deflects a shot from Claude Giroux with the extra skater.
FHN’S 3 STARS
- 1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers
- 2. Gus Forsling, Panthers
- 3. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers
ON DECK: GAME No. 45
FLORIDA PANTHERS at BUFFALO SABRES
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Key Bank Center, Buffalo
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Panthers Won 3-1
- This Season (Sabres Lead 1-0) — At Buffalo: Sabres 3, Panthers 0 (Oct. 13); Monday. At Florida: Feb 2; Feb. 27.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 60-47-8, 4 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Carolina Hurricanes, 7
