Bobsled: Florida Panthers Back in Win Column, Beat Ottawa Senators

Both the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators were desperate for a win on Saturday night.

Although the host Senators came with a frantic pace, it was Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers holding on for a 3-2 win.

The Panthers had lost their first two games on his six-game road trip and four of their previous five going 1-3 to start 2026.

Ottawa has lost four straight and nine of 11.

Gus Forsling had a puck go off his stick while defending in front of Bobrovsky early in the first, but he scored a goal with an assist in the victory.

Aaron Ekblad also had a two-point night, assisting on Forsling’s third-period goal as well as the opener from Evan Rodrigues which tied the score at 1 midway through the first.

Carter Verhaeghe gave the Panthers their first and final lead on a power play chance in the second. He also assisted on a goal for a multi-point night.

Florida continues their road trip Monday night against the suddenly improved Buffalo Sabres.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT SENATORS

Verhaeghe scored his 151st goal since joining the Panthers in 2021 and is now within a goal of tying Pavel Bure for sixth-most in franchise history.

Florida played its second straight game without Brad Marchand; Matthew Tkachuk also did not return. Both could be options on Monday in Buffalo.

also did not return. Both could be options on Monday in Buffalo. Sandis Vilmanis made his NHL debut for the Panthers on Saturday.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Senators 1, Panthers 0 (4:03 1st): Fabian Zetterlund sends a sharp shot from the high side of the goal line, the puck clipping the stick of Gus Forsling and past Sergei Bobrovsky just as a power play expires. It was Ottawa’s first shot of the night.

Panthers 1, Senators 1 (11:34 1st PP): Aaron Ekblad gets the puck out to Evan Rodrigues who slides into the slot and sends a wrist shot blocker side.

gets the puck out to who slides into the slot and sends a wrist shot blocker side. Panthers 2, Senators 1 (13:13 2nd PP): Forsling gets the puck across ice to Carter Verhaeghe who sends a wrister from the left circle bar down over the glove of Leevi Merilainen .

Panthers 3, Senators 1 (3:48 3rd): Forsling gets his second of the second, cruising into the left circle and sending a slap shot home.

Forsling gets his second of the second, cruising into the left circle and sending a slap shot home. Panthers 3, Senators 2 (18:18 3rd): Drake Batherson deflects a shot from Claude Giroux with the extra skater.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sergei Bobrovsky , Panthers

, Panthers 2. Gus Forsling , Panthers

, Panthers 3. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers

