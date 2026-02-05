Welcome Back Marchand: Panthers Lose Lead, Beat Bruins in SO

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers needed a win in a big way, and despite giving up a third-period lead, got one Wednesday in yet another heated game with the Boston Bruins.

Florida scored two goals on the power play and one shorthanded in a three-goal second period that helped fuel a 5-4 shootout win to end a four-game skid.

With the win, the Panthers pulled within eight points of the Bruins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference — although there are now a number of teams between Florida and Boston.

The Bruins, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third to get at least a point, go into their break with a seven-game (4-0-3) point streak.

Anton Lundell had a three-point night with a shorthanded goal, with Matthew Tkachuk and Uvis Balinskis both scoring a power-play goal with a power-play assist.

The Panthers trailed 2-1 after the opening period after Boston’s Michael Eyssimont scored two off breakaways.

But Florida scored two on the power play and got Lundell’s shorty to take a 4-2 lead into the third.

The Bruins pulled within 4-3 off a deflected shot in front, then tied the score on their sixth power-play chance of the game.

Brad Marchand, back in the lineup for the first time in three games, won it in the fourth round of the shootout.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for his 450th career victory.

The Panthers flew to Tampa for their game against the Lightning prior to the break.

Sandis Vilmanis left the game after his high hit on Charlie McAvoy in the first and did not return; Paul Maurice said he should be able to play Thursday.

Toby Bjornfot did not play the third period and will likely miss the Lightning game.

Although Maurice did not mention him, Marchand may not play against the Lightning.

He was spotted still in workout clothes inside the arena with the rest of his team en route to the airport.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Bruins 0 (4:22 1st): Morgan Geekie whiffed on a pass deep in the defensive zone with Eetu Luostarinen picking it up and going to the net, scoring off a wrist shot over the glove of Joonas Korpisalo.

Bruins 1, Panthers 1 (7:18 1st): A clearing pass from the Bruins gets through into the zone after two Florida defenders collide at the blue line. That allows Michael Eyssimont to walk in and score 5-hole on Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bruins 2, Panthers 1 (12:43 1st): Eyssimont comes out of the penalty box (unsportsmanlike) and again draws down on Bobrovsky. This time, Bobrovsky hits the ice to try and stop the shot — only Eyssimont does not shoot it. With Bobrovsky sprawled on the ice and the post open, Eyssimont tucks the puck into the net.

Panthers 2, Bruins 2 (0:30 2nd PP): Uvis Balinskis gets his second in as many games, scoring off a wrist shot from the left circle from a Matthew Tkachuk feed.

Panthers 3, Bruins 2 (2:22 2nd PP): Tkachuk gives the Panthers the lead, getting a loose puck off his own shot at the front of the net and banking it in off Korpisalo from behind the goal line.

Panthers 4, Bruins 2 (18:33 2nd SH): Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell get loose on the kill, Reinhart feeding Lundell charging in for the goal.

Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (7:52 3rd): Charlie McAvoy’s shot goes off Aaron Ekblad defending in front and bounces off of Mark Kastelic’s shoulder and past Bobrovsky.

Bruins 4, Panthers 4 (10:30 3rd PP): The Bruins score on their sixth power-play chance of the night, Casey Mittelstadt grabbing a rebound off a Morgan Geekie shot and lifts it over a downed Bobrovsky.

Panthers 5, Bruins 4 (SO/R4): Lundell scored in Round 1 with Brad Marchand winning it in the fourth round.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Anton Lundell, Panthers

2. Michael Eyssimont, Bruins

3. Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 57