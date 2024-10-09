A Banner Night: Florida Panthers 6, Boston Bruins 4

SUNRISE — It sounded like the Boston Bruins were going to use being the opponent subjugated to the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup banner celebration personal.

It sounded like the Bruins were going to come out and take the game to the Panthers as they basked in the glory of their recent championship.

It sounded like a lot of things on Tuesday night — mostly like the goal horn going off time after time after time with the Panthers rolling to a 6-4 win over their rivals from Massachusetts.

If the Bruins were using Florida’s banner raising ceremony for motivational fuel, they need to find another place to fill up as their tank was empty with Florida taking control of the game from the get.

The Panthers scored the first two goals, and by the time they played Mambo No. 5, it was only midway through the second period.

Up 5-1 after Jonah Gadjovich scored off a beaut of a rush pass from Jesper Boqvist, fans in the sold out arena started taunting goalie Joonas Korpisalo — by chanting ‘We Want Swayman!’

The Panthers, now 1-0, will head out on the road for a four-game sojourn which begins Thursday in Ottawa and ends Tuesday night in Columbus.

Game No. 3 in this four-game trip is Florida’s first game back at Boston Garden since ending the Bruins’ season in game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

— Adam Boqvist left the game midway through the first period after getting hit in the face by a clearing pass. He did not return.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Bruins 0 (6:27, 1st): Sam Bennett tracks down a loose puck in front of goalie Joonas Korpisalo and knocks it through for Florida’s first goal of the new season.

tracks down a loose puck in front of goalie and knocks it through for Florida’s first goal of the new season. Panthers 2, Bruins 0 (7:31, 1st): Sam Reinhart sends a shot across the goal line with Anton Lundell getting a piece of it down low. Eetu Luostarinen then hops on the loose puck.

sends a shot across the goal line with getting a piece of it down low. then hops on the loose puck. Panthers 2, Bruins 1 (15:33, 1st SH): The Panthers lose the puck in the offensive zone after Adam Boqvist got hurt; Elias Lindholm found Pavel Zacha in the left circle and Boston is on the board.

The Panthers lose the puck in the offensive zone after got hurt; found in the left circle and Boston is on the board. Panthers 3, Bruins 1 (18:34, 1st SH): Reinhart gets his first of the year as he drives in on Charlie McAvoy and lets a shot fly from the left circle and pops it off Korpisalo’s shoulder.

Reinhart gets his first of the year as he drives in on and lets a shot fly from the left circle and pops it off Korpisalo’s shoulder. Panthers 4, Bruins 1 (19:34, 1st): Bennett drives in, sends it toward A.J. Greer — only gets it back and scores from the slot.

Bennett drives in, sends it toward — only gets it back and scores from the slot. Panthers 5, Bruins 1 (9:12, 2nd): Jonah Gadjovich crashes the net and ends up on the receiving end of a sharp pass from Jesper Boqvist .

crashes the net and ends up on the receiving end of a sharp pass from . Panthers 5, Bruins 2 (12:32, 2nd): John Beecher’s shot comes off Sergei Bobrovsky’s glove and McAvoy is there to clean it up.

shot comes off glove and McAvoy is there to clean it up. Panthers 6, Bruins 2 (6:26, 3rd): Evan Rodrigues pretty much ices this thing with a sharp wrister from the slot. Bennett goes flying into Korpisalo and chaos, of course, ensues.

pretty much ices this thing with a sharp wrister from the slot. Bennett goes flying into Korpisalo and chaos, of course, ensues. Panthers 6, Bruins 3 (16:51, 3rd): Trent Frederic scores on a one-timer to make it a 3-goal game. And the Bruins have life.

scores on a one-timer to make it a 3-goal game. And the Bruins have life. Panthers 6, Bruins 4 (18:15, 3rd): David Pastrnak’s pass was blocked by Dmitry Kulikov, but the puck skittered toward Bobrovsky and slipped through to bring the Bs within 2.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Bennett , Florida

, Florida 2. Sam Reinhart , Florida

, Florida 3. Evan Rodrigues, Florida

ON DECK: GAME 2