Lundy Time: Florida Panthers 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT)

SUNRISE — The second edition of the Tkachuk Bowl between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators this season may not have had the fireworks of the first, but, at least it was competitive.

The Panthers ended up giving up a two-goal lead in the third but Anton Lundell lifted his team to a 3-2 overtime victory.

Florida has won six straight games and will try and tie the NHL record for consecutive road wins at 12 on Thursday in Carolina.

Ottawa, which beat Tampa Bay the night before, has dropped three of its past four.

Aaron Ekblad opened the scoring just 19 seconds in when he and Carter Verhaeghe traded passes and the Florida defenseman fired one past Joonas Korpisalo.

After a lot of defensive hockey was played, Florida finally made it 2-0 with 2:59 left in the second on a terrific series of plays from Brandon Montour.

Ottawa ended up scoring twice within the first 10 minutes of the third — the first from defenseman Thomas Chabot, the second from center Tim Stutzle — to make things interesting and, ultimately, force overtime.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Senators 0 (0:19, 1st): Aaron Ekblad connects on a give-and-go with Carter Verhaeghe and beats Joonas Korpisalo while folks were still coming down the aisles.

Panthers 2 Senators 0 (17:01, 2nd): Brandon Montour picks off a clearing attempt from Shane Pinto — then picks up the rebound off his shot and one-times it for his second goal in as many games.

Panthers 2, Senators 1 (5:36, 3rd): Thomas Chabot picks off a loose puck in the Florida zone, gets the puck back off a deflected shot and fires one off at Sergei Bobrovsky that goes off his shoulder.

Senators 2, Panthers 2 (8:46, 3rd): Tim Stutzle went coast-to-coast after getting the puck deep in his defensive zone, splitting Matthew Tkachuk and Niko Mikkola before beating Bobrovsky.

Panthers 3 Senators 2 (1:36, OT): Anton Lundell scores in his third straight game.

FHN’s 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Anton Lundell, Florida

2. Brandon Montour, Florida

3. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa

