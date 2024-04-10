Moving On: Florida Panthers 2, Ottawa Senators 0

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers took care of business Tuesday night, scoring twice in the first and holding on for a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

With Ottawa enjoying an off day on the beach Monday, the Panthers were not looking to inflict too much damage.

All they wanted was a win.

With Florida still in the running for the Atlantic Division title and trying to hold off Toronto for home-ice in the opening round, the Panthers did what they wanted to do against Ottawa as they swept the four-game season series.

The Panthers outscored the Senators 16-2 in the four games.

Florida opened the scoring on a first period power play — with a huge assist from surprise starter Anthony Stolarz.

With Ottawa making a full four-man change on the penalty kill, Stolarz saw nothing but open ice while fielding the puck at the net.

He flung a pass to a wide-open Anton Lundell at the opposing blue and the Florida center walked in on Joonas Korpisalo and made it 1-0.

A few minutes later, Nick Cousins demolished a loose puck sitting in the slot and the Panthers had the lead — and did not do much else after that.

Did not need to, either.

Stolarz ended with 24 saves as he earned his second shutout of the season and eighth of his career.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Senators 0 (12:02, 1st PP): Ottawa went for a four-man change on the penalty kill, goalie Anthony Stolarz saw a field of open ice and found Anton Lundell alone near the opposite blueline. Lundell drove in on Joonas Korpisalo and buried it.

Ottawa went for a four-man change on the penalty kill, goalie saw a field of open ice and found alone near the opposite blueline. Lundell drove in on and buried it. Panthers 2, Senators 0 (14:48, 1st): Niko Mikkola appeared to misfire on a shot in the slot, so the puck was just sitting there in the middle of the ice. Nick Cousins one-timed it and the Panthers were up 2.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Anthony Stolarz, Florida

2. Anton Lundell, Florida

3. Nick Cousins, Florida

ON DECK