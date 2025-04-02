Florida Panthers Add Veteran Defenseman, Bjornfot Back to Charlotte

The Florida Panthers made a roster move on Wednesday, recalling defenseman Jaycob Megna while sending Toby Bjornfot back to Charlotte.

Megna, 32, is a native of South Florida who grew up in Chicago.

He will make his debut with the Panthers tonight in Toronto afetr spending the season with the AHL Checkers.

Bjornfot, 23, was picked up by the Panthers on waivers last March at the trade deadline and has played in 14 games this season with Aaron Ekblad and Dmitry Kulikov out.

Since coming to North America six seasons ago, Bjornfot has played for six pro teams, spent time in the minors in all but one of those seasons, and has been waived by two NHL teams he played for before the Panthers.

Coach Paul Maurice had said he appreciates that Bjornfot is a player who can step in during an emergency almost seamlessly.

“It’s nice to have a guy that you bring up that everybody knows when he hops into the room,’’ Maurice said. “He gets on the plane; this is normal for him.

“His play has been solid for us. We just have had depth at that position while he’s been here. We feel very comfortable with him in our lineup.”

Bjornfot said he wanted to make the most of his chance, no matter how long it lasts.

“I see it as an opportunity,’’ he said. “Just to play my game.”

He had been a regular with the Kings in 2021-22, but has kept a suitcase handy ever since.

Last season, Bjornfot played for a whopping five teams, ending in Florida where he got into one game and was a member of the Black Aces during the playoffs.

Playing for three NHL teams — Los Angeles, Vegas and Florida — as well as two AHL teams (Ontario Reign and Henderson Silver Knights) all in one season can be unsettling.

“That was crazy, bouncing around like that,’’ he said.

Putting everything in perspective, he feels that his time in the AHL, the better part of three seasons since his full year with the Kings, has been beneficial for his still young career.

“I think it was good for me, too, to go back and work on things to improve my game.”

Megna has played in 185 NHL games over the course of his career, including 44 with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

