Another Florida Panthers honor: Barkov one of NHL Three Stars of Week

A few days after Sergei Bobrovsky was named one of the NHL Three Stars of the Month for March, Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov was named second Star of the Week.

Barkov had a big week in what was a big week for the Panthers.

Florida, which set a number of franchise records over the weekend, was the first team to claim a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with their 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Barkov recorded two points in all four of Florida’s games this week matching Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the NHL lead in goals and points (5-3, 8) as Florida went 4-0.

McDavid was named first Star of the Week with Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov rounding out the top three.

On Saturday, Barkov scored twice in the final minutes in a big comeback win against the New Jersey Devils.

Florida was down 6-2 in the third period but cut the deficit to two; Barkov then scored the next two goals — including the game-tying goal with 1:35 remaining to force overtime. Florida won that one 7-6.

Barkov had two assists in Sunday’s victory.

This season, Barkov has 33 goals and 72 points in 56 games. He is among the league leaders in shorthanded goals (t-1st; 4), points per game (9th; 1.29), plus/minus (t-11th; +31), goals (14th; 33), points (19th; 72) and shooting percentage (23rd; 18 percent).

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday night against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs as they try to win the Atlantic Division and earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS