Florida Panthers Announce Training Camp Roster, FTL Fan Fest

The Florida Panthers announced their training camp roster with their first practice of the 2024-25 NHL season on Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida will invite 31 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders to training camp.

Three players will be in camp on Professional Tryouts: Forwards Matt Luff, John Leonard, and Aidan McDonough.

Although the team will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday at the IcePlex which includes two practices, the first two days of practices have not been announced as being open to the public.

Fans can find out which practices at the IcePlex are open HERE.

To register for Fan Fest — which runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — visit FTLWarMemorial.com.

The Panthers will take a break from their training camp practice on Sunday when they play host to the Nashville Predators for a preseason doubleheader in Sunrise.

Tickets to the doubleheader cost $20 and benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

