Panthers GameDay at Blue Jackets: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets play their final game tonight before the NHL Trade Deadline hits tomorrow afternoon — and the two teams are certainly looking at things a lot differently.

The Blue Jackets have turned their season around under new coach (and South Florida resident) Rick Bowness going 12-2-1.

Columbus, which should be buyers at this deadline, come into tonight three points back of Boston for the second wild card and five back of the Islanders for third in the Metropolitan.

The Panthers will be selling after losing three straight and eight of 10.

Coach Paul Maurice did not even want to talk about potential lineup changes tonight because things can change pretty quickly.

“It’s that time of year,’’ Maurice said. “Who knows?’’

The first shoe dropped a few hours before gametime with the Panthers trading Jeff Petry to the Minnesota Wild.

The Panthers have had plenty of success against the Blue Jackets over the years and come into tonight with nine straight wins against Columbus since Dec. 13, 2022.

But this Blue Jackets team has points in three straight (2-0-1) and have a point in 10 of 11 at Nationwide Arena (8-1-2).

The last time these two played on Dec. 6, the Panthers rallied from a three-goal deficit in the second period and won 7-6 in overtime.

Sam Bennett had a goal and four points including the game-winner with nine Florida players getting on the scoresheet.

Sam Reinhart is riding a nine-game point streak against the Blue Jackets with five goals and 21 points.

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back in Columbus and starts tonight for the Panthers; Jet Greaves goes for the Blue Jackets.

is back in Columbus and starts tonight for the Panthers; goes for the Blue Jackets. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will be on local television tonight and can be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers will be on local television tonight and can be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Blue Jackets are slight favorites (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $105 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 62

FLORIDA PANTHERS at COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-28-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 63 Brad Marchand

15 Sandis Vilmanis // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist

Traded to Minnesota: Jeff Petry

Cleared Waivers: Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (lower body)

PROJECTED COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (31-21-8) LINES

17 Mason Marchment // 19 Adam Fantilli // 86 Kirill Marchenko

91 Kent Johnson // 23 Sean Monahan // 38 Boone Jenner

4 Cole Sillinger // 3 Charlie Coyle // 24 Mathieu Olivier

10 Dmitri Voronkov // 21 Isac Lundestrom // 11 Miles Wood

5 Denton Mateychuk // 78 Damon Severson

6 Egor Zamula // 9 Ivan Provorov

2 Jake Christiansen // 44 Erik Gudbranson

73 Jet Greaves

90 Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Danton Heinen

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabbro (illness), Zach Werenski (illness)