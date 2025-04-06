Florida Panthers
How to Watch Panthers at Red Wings: Goalies, Lines, Betting
The Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings really don’t have anything to play for today.
Or do they?
The Panthers officially clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night after the Toronto Maple Leafs doused any hope the Blue Jackets had left.
The Red Wings are kind of in the same neighborhood as the Jackets — and we’re not talking geographically, either.
Detroit was rooting for Philadelphia to beat Montreal on Saturday to at least keep things interesting.
The Red Wings come into today six points back of the Canadiens with seven games left — and a game in Montreal on Tuesday.
So, the Wings do have a little motivation today.
The Panthers do as well.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs Are Coming:
Florida isn’t happy coming to Michigan on a four-game losing streak and would like to get things back on track sooner rather than later.
Are the Panthers shorthanded?
Yeah.
But they are also a proud team that wouldn’t mind enjoying themselves a little bit on that flight south.
The Panthers will have some additional players on that flight south as well.
On Sunday, the team made three roster moves — bringing in Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte.
We’ll see how they work in later today.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ RED WINGS
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Florida is 13-2-0 against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
- Florida’s 84.4 penalty kill percentage on the road ranks tied for first in the NHL.
- How to Watch: Today’s game is broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV and thereby not being carried on the local Scripps channels. That also means it will not be streamed on Panthers+, instead on MAX.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are expecting to go with Vitek Vanecek since it is a back-to-back, but the team has gone with Sergei Bobrovsky in such situations late in a season before. Detroit will start Cam Talbot over former Panthers goalie Alex Lyon.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book once again has Florida as a very slight favorite (-125) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $125 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 77
FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS
- When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season — At Detroit: Sunday. At Florida: Red Wings 5, Panthers 2 (Jan. 16); Thursday.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 39-20-7, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-27-4; 92 points) LINES
70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 88 Nate Schmidt
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
6 Jaycob Megna // 26 Uvis Balinskis
41 Vitek Vanecek
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched (for now): Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Sasha Barkov (upper body)
PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (35-33-7; 77 points) LINES
88 Patrick Kane // 71 Dylan Larkin // 93 Alex DeBrincat
92 Marco Kasper // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 23 Lucas Raymond
11 Vladimir Tarasenko // 37 J.T. Compher // 48 Jonatan Berggren
85 Elmer Soderblom // 14 Tyler Motte // 15 Craig Smith
8 Ben Chiarot // 53 Moritz Seider
77 Simon Edvinsson // 46 Jeff Petry
3 Justin Holl // 20 Albert Johansson
39 Cam Talbot
34 Alex Lyon
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)