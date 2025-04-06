How to Watch Panthers at Red Wings: Goalies, Lines, Betting

The Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings really don’t have anything to play for today.

Or do they?

The Panthers officially clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night after the Toronto Maple Leafs doused any hope the Blue Jackets had left.

The Red Wings are kind of in the same neighborhood as the Jackets — and we’re not talking geographically, either.

Detroit was rooting for Philadelphia to beat Montreal on Saturday to at least keep things interesting.

The Red Wings come into today six points back of the Canadiens with seven games left — and a game in Montreal on Tuesday.

So, the Wings do have a little motivation today.

The Panthers do as well.

Florida isn’t happy coming to Michigan on a four-game losing streak and would like to get things back on track sooner rather than later.

Are the Panthers shorthanded?

Yeah.

But they are also a proud team that wouldn’t mind enjoying themselves a little bit on that flight south.

The Panthers will have some additional players on that flight south as well.

On Sunday, the team made three roster moves — bringing in Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte.

We’ll see how they work in later today.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ RED WINGS

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Florida is 13-2-0 against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Florida’s 84.4 penalty kill percentage on the road ranks tied for first in the NHL.

How to Watch: Today’s game is broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV and thereby not being carried on the local Scripps channels. That also means it will not be streamed on Panthers+, instead on MAX.

The Panthers are expecting to go with since it is a back-to-back, but the team has gone with Sergei Bobrovsky in such situations late in a season before. Detroit will start over former Panthers goalie . NHL Betting Odds: The local book once again has Florida as a very slight favorite (-125) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $125 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 77

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS

When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

National TV: TNT/truTV

TNT/truTV National Streaming: MAX

MAX Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App

SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105)

Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105) Last Season: Florida won 3-1

This Season — At Detroit: Sunday. At Florida: Red Wings 5, Panthers 2 (Jan. 16) ; Thursday.

Sunday. ; Thursday. All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 39-20-7, 5 ties

Florida leads 39-20-7, 5 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-27-4; 92 points) LINES

70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 88 Nate Schmidt

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Jaycob Megna // 26 Uvis Balinskis

41 Vitek Vanecek

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched (for now): Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Asplund, Matt Kiersted

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Sasha Barkov (upper body)

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (35-33-7; 77 points) LINES

88 Patrick Kane // 71 Dylan Larkin // 93 Alex DeBrincat

92 Marco Kasper // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 23 Lucas Raymond

11 Vladimir Tarasenko // 37 J.T. Compher // 48 Jonatan Berggren

85 Elmer Soderblom // 14 Tyler Motte // 15 Craig Smith

8 Ben Chiarot // 53 Moritz Seider

77 Simon Edvinsson // 46 Jeff Petry

3 Justin Holl // 20 Albert Johansson

39 Cam Talbot

34 Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)