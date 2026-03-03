Panthers GameDay at Devils: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers will have another one of their long-term injured players back in the lineup tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

A game after Dmitry Kulikov returned after being out since the second game with a shoulder injury, Tomas Nosek returns to center the fourth line per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.

Nosek has been out the entire season; he needed knee surgery after getting hurt during the offseason.

Uvis Balinskis also returns after missing Florida’s loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Balinskis was hurt Friday against Buffalo, missing the third period.

Nosek replaces Luke Kunin on the roster.

Florida waived Kunin on Sunday and assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers on Monday.

NOTES: PANTHERS at DEVILS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; Jacob Marckstrom returns for the Devils.

is back in net for the Panthers; returns for the Devils. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will be on both local and national television tonight. Not only is the game on the Scripps family of local channels, but it is also on TNT. It can be streamed both on Panthers+ as well as HBO Max.

The Panthers will be on both local and national television tonight. Not only is the game on the Scripps family of local channels, but it is also on TNT. It can be streamed both on Panthers+ as well as HBO Max. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $115 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 60

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-27-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 63 Brad Marchand

15 Sandis Vilmanis // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jesper Boqvist, Donovan Sebrango

Assigned to Charlotte: Luke Kunin

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (lower body)

PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS (29-29-2) LINES

28 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 91 Dawson Mercer

63 Jesper Bratt // 86 Jack Hughes // 16 Connor Brown

81 Arseny Gritsyuk // 12 Cody Glass // 29 Lenni Hameenaho

47 Paul Cotter // 72 Nick Bjugstad // 42 Maxim Tsyplakov

22 Brett Pesce // 8 Johnathan Kovacevic

71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 7 Dougie Hamilton

5 Brenden Dillon // 17 Simon Nemec

25 Jacob Markstrom

34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)