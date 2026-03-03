Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Devils: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers will have another one of their long-term injured players back in the lineup tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
A game after Dmitry Kulikov returned after being out since the second game with a shoulder injury, Tomas Nosek returns to center the fourth line per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.
Nosek has been out the entire season; he needed knee surgery after getting hurt during the offseason.
Uvis Balinskis also returns after missing Florida’s loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.
Balinskis was hurt Friday against Buffalo, missing the third period.
Nosek replaces Luke Kunin on the roster.
Florida waived Kunin on Sunday and assigned him to the Charlotte Checkers on Monday.
NOTES: PANTHERS at DEVILS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; Jacob Marckstrom returns for the Devils.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers will be on both local and national television tonight. Not only is the game on the Scripps family of local channels, but it is also on TNT. It can be streamed both on Panthers+ as well as HBO Max.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $115 bet wins $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 60
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Prudential Center, Newark
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: Panthers+; HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100)
- Season Series (Tied 1-1) — At Florida: Panthers 1, Devils 0 (Nov. 2). At Devils: New Jersey 3, Florida 1 (Oct. 16); Tuesday.
- Last Season: New Jersey won 2-0-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 60-38-8, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-27-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 63 Brad Marchand
15 Sandis Vilmanis // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 A.J. Greer
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
22 Toby Bjornfot // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jesper Boqvist, Donovan Sebrango
Assigned to Charlotte: Luke Kunin
Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (lower body)
PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS (29-29-2) LINES
28 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 91 Dawson Mercer
63 Jesper Bratt // 86 Jack Hughes // 16 Connor Brown
81 Arseny Gritsyuk // 12 Cody Glass // 29 Lenni Hameenaho
47 Paul Cotter // 72 Nick Bjugstad // 42 Maxim Tsyplakov
22 Brett Pesce // 8 Johnathan Kovacevic
71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 7 Dougie Hamilton
5 Brenden Dillon // 17 Simon Nemec
25 Jacob Markstrom
34 Jake Allen
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+