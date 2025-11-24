Panthers GameDay at Predators: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers are taking a quick break from what could have been a month at home when they visit the Nashville Predators tonight.

The Panthers play 11 of 12 games at home — with tonight’s game in Music City being that lone road game.

Florida does not go on the road again until Dec. 10.

The Panthers are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that looks a lot worse as a final score than it did on the ice.

Florida trailed 4-3 going into the third — and Edmonton tacked on a pair of empty-net goals for the lopsided-looking final.

The Predators are struggling again this year and sit in last place in the NHL, nine points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“It’s been pretty much the same thing all year,” Jonathan Marchessault said after the Predators lost for the 10th time in 12 games on Saturday. “I think we play decent games.”

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS at PREDATORS

Aaron Ekblad is back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to an illness.

is back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to an illness. Starting Goalies: After coming out of the bullpen to relieve Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday, Daniil Tarasov gets his scheduled start tonight in Nashville against Juuse Saros.

After coming out of the bullpen to relieve on Saturday, gets his scheduled start tonight in Nashville against How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ or nationally on ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local television tonight. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ or nationally on ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-135) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $135 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 22

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NASHVILLE PREDATORS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-9-1) LINES

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

18 Noah Gregor// 71 Luke Kunin // 38 Jack Devine

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED NASHVILLE PREDATORS (6-11-4) LINES

9 Filip Forsberg // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 77 Luke Evangelista

91 Steven Stamkos // 56 Erik Haula // 71 Matthew Wood

58 Michael Bunting // 47 Michael McCarron // 81 Jonathan Marchessault

17 Tyson Jost // 40 Fedor Svechkov // 89 Ozzy Wiesblatt

41 Nicolas Hague // 59 Roman Josi

76 Brady Skjei // 48 Nick Perbix

24 Spencer Stastney // 37 Nick Blankenburg

74 Juuse Saros

29 Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)