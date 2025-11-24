Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Predators: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers are taking a quick break from what could have been a month at home when they visit the Nashville Predators tonight.
The Panthers play 11 of 12 games at home — with tonight’s game in Music City being that lone road game.
Florida does not go on the road again until Dec. 10.
The Panthers are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that looks a lot worse as a final score than it did on the ice.
Florida trailed 4-3 going into the third — and Edmonton tacked on a pair of empty-net goals for the lopsided-looking final.
The Predators are struggling again this year and sit in last place in the NHL, nine points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
“It’s been pretty much the same thing all year,” Jonathan Marchessault said after the Predators lost for the 10th time in 12 games on Saturday. “I think we play decent games.”
NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS at PREDATORS
- Aaron Ekblad is back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to an illness.
- Starting Goalies: After coming out of the bullpen to relieve Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday, Daniil Tarasov gets his scheduled start tonight in Nashville against Juuse Saros.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ or nationally on ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-135) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $135 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 22
FLORIDA PANTHERS at NASHVILLE PREDATORS
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-135); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Season Series — At Nashville: Monday. At Florida: Dec. 4.
- Last Season: Panthers Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 24-15-6, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-9-1) LINES
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist
18 Noah Gregor// 71 Luke Kunin // 38 Jack Devine
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
PROJECTED NASHVILLE PREDATORS (6-11-4) LINES
9 Filip Forsberg // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 77 Luke Evangelista
91 Steven Stamkos // 56 Erik Haula // 71 Matthew Wood
58 Michael Bunting // 47 Michael McCarron // 81 Jonathan Marchessault
17 Tyson Jost // 40 Fedor Svechkov // 89 Ozzy Wiesblatt
41 Nicolas Hague // 59 Roman Josi
76 Brady Skjei // 48 Nick Perbix
24 Spencer Stastney // 37 Nick Blankenburg
74 Juuse Saros
29 Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
