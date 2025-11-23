Tarasov Tries to Bail Out Florida Panthers in Loss to Edmonton Oilers

SUNRISE — If there was a positive coming out of a Panthers loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, it would be the play of backup Daniil Tarasov who has been good for Florida yet has not seen a whole lot of reward just yet.

Coach Paul Maurice pulled Sergei Bobrovsky at 6:45 of the second period in Florida’s eventual 6-3 loss to the Oilers when Vasily Podkolzin scored Edmonton’s fourth goal on off a sharp-angled shot from the goal-line that went off the goalie’s shoulder and through.

Florida trailed 4-1 at the time, and there was little question that, based on how things were going, it was time for a change.

“Yeah, he had had enough,’’ Maurice said when asked about pulling Bobrovsky for the first time this season. “Like our team, Bob is so consistent and so strong, there was no reason in leaving him in.’’

Bobrovsky had a rough night, no doubt.

Jack Roslovic scored the first of his two goals on Saturday just 25 seconds into the game — then made it 2-1 only 36 seconds after Anton Lundell tied the score at 1.

Edmonton scored on two of its first three shots of the game, both by Roslovic.

By the time Podkolzon scored on a fantastic shot, it was obvious the Bobrovsky had seen enough action.

Despite coming in cold, Tarasov came in and ended up stopping all 12 shots that he faced, a good number of which were difficult.

He made a highlight reel save against Leon Draisaitl point-blank late in the game to keep Florida in it.

Florida came on strong when they were down by 4-1.

The Panthers had many good looks at Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner as they threw the kitchen sink at him, but the comeback ended when Tarasov headed to the bench in the third and Connor McDavid rolled in free for an empty-netter to give the Oilers a 2-goal lead again and, basically, the win.

“After they got a couple of quick ones, we fought back and we played a pretty solid rest of the game,” Sam Bennett said.

“We just couldn’t quite get that last one. But it was a good push, we just didn’t quite seem to have quite enough.’’

Tarasov’s flawless performance brought his save percentage up to .910 and his goals-against average down to 2.34.

His record remains 1-3-1 because, unfortunately, the Panthers lacked a scoring touch during most of his six appearances (five starts) this season.

He is better, for sure, than his record would indicate.

And Saturday’s loss is certainly not on Tarasov: It’s not easy coming into a game cold, with your team down 3.

Tarasov found his game quickly despite not having to face many shots.

“I kind of prepared myself after the first period that it could happen,’’ said Tarasov, who is already scheduled to start Monday night in Nashville.

“Just jumping into the game, there were a couple of shots (early) and it was kind of a really good feeling. The boys scored a couple of big goals in power plays. There was some extra emotion in the game, and it was easy to get into the game.”

Maurice appreciated Tarasov’s effort and emphasized how difficult it is to come in like that.

“He made four or five really big saves,’’ Maurice said. “We’re pushing at that point so we’re not in our defensive structure as much as we would like. So, we give up more than we would want to in that part of the game. He had to make those saves to give us a chance to come back.”

Uvis Balinskis, likewise, was pushed into a different role, sliding up on the first defensive pairing with Gus Forsling due to an illness befalling Aaron Ekblad that is being called an upper-body injury.

Balinskis, like all of the Panthers, appreciates what Tarasov has done in his short time with the Panthers.

Although the results have not been there, Tarasov has been good since training camp.

“It’s not easy to jump in like that to a game,’’ Balinskis said. “If he makes a couple of big saves that just pushes his team forward. … He’s making big saves. It just sucks that we can’t win a game for him”

Balinskis quickly corrected himself, remembering Tarasov did get the win against Washington on Nov. 13.

Tarasov has not gotten much scoring when he has played — including Saturday. Florida did get goals from Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Reinhart after going down 4-1, but came no closer.

“He’s been great,’’ Balinskis said. “A great addition to the team.”

Tarasov came to Florida in the offseason via trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He spent most of his four seasons backing up Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo.

Tarasov never really had a shot at the No. 1 spot in Columbus, nor did he expect it here behind Bobrovsky.

But Tarasov has been as good with the Panthers as they could have expected.

The Panthers targeted him as a strong backup during the offseason, trading for him knowing that his time had run out in Columbus and would likely become a free agent when the Blue Jackets did not make him a qualifying offer.

It looks like the Panthers have found their No. 2 goalie, a talented backstop who is fitting in quite well in Florida.

Tarasov is on a one-year contract at a bargain price.

Like many of the backups with the Panthers in recent years, he might be playing himself into a more lucrative contract after this season.

That may have been the plan all along.

Tarasov looks like a great fit with the Panthers.

He may not be going anywhere any time soon.

