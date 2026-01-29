Panthers GameDay at Blues: How to Watch, Stream; Odds, Goalies, Lines

The Florida Panthers will be without one of the top young players tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Center Anton Lundell left Tuesday’s loss to Utah after being run up against the boards.

Paul Maurice said Lundell will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury.

Maurice characterized Lundell as day-to-day and said he did not think he would miss much time.

This is the second and final meeting between the Panthers and Blues with St. Louis getting the best of Florida last month in Sunrise.

Florida was coming off a big rally to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime when they played the Blues the following night.

The Panthers gave up four goals in the third period of a 6-2 loss.

NOTES: PANTHERS at BLUES

Evan Rodrigues will play in his 600th NHL game tonight.

will play in his 600th NHL game tonight. Are the Panthers in play for Artemi Panarin ?

? The Panthers have not scored many goals in the first period of games this month.

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back for the Panthers; he gets his second crack at the Blues this season after giving up five the last time out. Tarasov is 4-0 this month. Joel Hofer goes for the Blues.

is back for the Panthers; he gets his second crack at the Blues this season after giving up five the last time out. Tarasov is 4-0 this month. goes for the Blues. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers are on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favored (-160) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $160 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 53

FLORIDA PANTHERS at ST. LOUIS BLUES

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (28-21-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 79 Cole Schwindt // 63 Brad Marchand

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 71 Luke Kunin // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Anton Lundell (upper body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES (19-25-9) LINES

29 Jonatan Berggren // 10 Brayden Schenn // 21 Jimmy Snuggerud

63 Jake Neighbours // 89 Pavel Buchnevich // 25 Jordan Kyrou

9 Robby Fabbri // 54 Dalibor Dvorsky // 71 Mathieu Joseph

13 Alexey Toropchenko // 77 Nick Bjugstad // 26 Nathan Walker

6 Philip Broberg // 55 Colton Parayko

75 Tyler Tucker // 72 Justin Faulk

17 Cam Fowler // 23 Logan Mailloux

30 Joel Hofer

50 Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Hugh McGing, Matt Luff

Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)