Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Blues: How to Watch, Stream; Odds, Goalies, Lines
The Florida Panthers will be without one of the top young players tonight against the St. Louis Blues.
Center Anton Lundell left Tuesday’s loss to Utah after being run up against the boards.
Paul Maurice said Lundell will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury.
Maurice characterized Lundell as day-to-day and said he did not think he would miss much time.
This is the second and final meeting between the Panthers and Blues with St. Louis getting the best of Florida last month in Sunrise.
Florida was coming off a big rally to beat the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime when they played the Blues the following night.
The Panthers gave up four goals in the third period of a 6-2 loss.
NOTES: PANTHERS at BLUES
- Evan Rodrigues will play in his 600th NHL game tonight.
- The Panthers have not scored many goals in the first period of games this month.
- Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back for the Panthers; he gets his second crack at the Blues this season after giving up five the last time out. Tarasov is 4-0 this month. Joel Hofer goes for the Blues.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favored (-160) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $160 bet wins $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 53
FLORIDA PANTHERS at ST. LOUIS BLUES
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-160); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)
- This Season (Blues Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Blues 6, Panthers 2 (Dec. 20). At St. Louis: Thursday.
- Last Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: St. Louis leads 28-15-1, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (28-21-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 79 Cole Schwindt // 63 Brad Marchand
95 Sandis Vilmanis // 71 Luke Kunin // 10 A.J. Greer
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Anton Lundell (upper body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES (19-25-9) LINES
29 Jonatan Berggren // 10 Brayden Schenn // 21 Jimmy Snuggerud
63 Jake Neighbours // 89 Pavel Buchnevich // 25 Jordan Kyrou
9 Robby Fabbri // 54 Dalibor Dvorsky // 71 Mathieu Joseph
13 Alexey Toropchenko // 77 Nick Bjugstad // 26 Nathan Walker
6 Philip Broberg // 55 Colton Parayko
75 Tyler Tucker // 72 Justin Faulk
17 Cam Fowler // 23 Logan Mailloux
30 Joel Hofer
50 Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Hugh McGing, Matt Luff
Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (skate laceration), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)
