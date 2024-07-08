Florida Panthers Back on the Ice — For Development Camp

It seems like just a few weeks ago that the Florida Panthers wrapped up their season, yet, here they are, back on the ice in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers open development camp at the IcePlex this afternoon, the first of four days some of the team’s top prospects get together to work on their game.

The start of development camp comes on the two-week anniversary of the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7.

Perhaps they’ll have cake.

The first session will be today at 2:45 p.m. with ‘Group A;’ the second group, which we will call ‘Group B,’ gets going around 4.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, workouts start at 9:30; Thursday will feature a scrimmage between the two teams at 4.

Florida has 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and six goaltenders at the camp which include selections from the past five drafts as well as other players who have been invited to attend.

Some of the team’s top young players will not participate, most notably Mackie Samoskevich who recently wrapped up his first pro season with the AHL Charlotte Checkers.

Samoskevich, Florida’s first-round pick in 2021, was one of the final cuts from training camp this past season and is expected to make the big squad this time around.

Justin Sourdif should also challenge for a spot with the Panthers and will also not be here this week.

Defenseman Evan Nause is also not going to participate.

Some of the newest members of the Panthers, including second-round pick Linus Eriksson, will be there.

Here are some players worth watching.

— Eriksson: The Panthers traded back into the second round at the draft last Saturday to get the 18-year-old center who captained Sweden to a Bronze at World Juniors.

— Jack Devine: One of the top collegiate players in the nation, Devine announced that he would be returning to the University of Denver for his senior year. Devine, a seventh-round pick in 2022, had 27 goals in helping lead the Pioneers to another national title this past season.

— Liam McLinskey: The 23-year-old had 30 goals in two seasons with College of the Holy Cross the past two seasons and could be a late-bloomer with some upside. He is an invitee to the camp, so, they’ll be keeping an eye on him.

— Josh Davies: A sixth-round pick in 2022, Davies had 26 goals for Portland of the WHL before joining the Checkers once his junior season was over.

— Gracyn Sawchyn: The 19-year-old was Florida’s top draft pick (second round) last year and will return to Edmonton this season — to play for the WHL’s Oil Kings. He should be back for the start of training camp, so this would be a good start to his offseason program.

— Ben Steeves: Signed a two-year ELC with the Panthers after two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, scoring 34 points in 37 games with the Bulldogs. He will likely start the season in Charlotte, but this will be a good jumping off point.

— Mikulas Hovorka: The 23-year-old defenseman has spent the past two seasons playing professionally in Czechia, playing 51 games with Motor Ceske Budejovice of the Extraliga this past season. The Panthers will be keeping a close eye on him.

PANTHERS 2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP

At the Fort Lauderdale IcePlex

When: Today-Thursday

Today-Thursday Schedule — Today: 2:45/4 p.m.; Tuesday: 9:30/10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: 9:30/10:45 a.m.; Thursday: Scrimmage 4 p.m.

