Florida Panthers Back to Work, Hold Playoff Spot on Thanksgiving

The Florida Panthers probably did not gorge themselves on Thanksgiving turkey and fixins yesterday — they are professional athletes, after all — but they have plenty to be grateful for.

The Panthers, which ended a four-game losing streak Wednesday against Toronto, went into Thanksgiving at 13-9-1 with 27 points.

They sit in second in the Atlantic Division, a point back of the Toronto Maple Leafs with one more game played.

Florida did not have much time to enjoy the holiday.

Coach Paul Maurice gave them the morning and afternoon off for some festive gatherings among themselves before catching they all caught a flight to Raleigh for the start of a home-and-home against the Hurricanes.

The NHL did the Panthers and Hurricanes no favors with this crummy holiday schedule.

Not only do the two play today at 3 p.m. — basically ruining the Thanksgiving day off for both teams — but both fly to Fort Lauderdale after the game so they can play each other again Saturday at 4.

Anyway…

The Panthers still have a lot of games remaining but, as has shown to be important in years past, hold a playoff spot at Thanksgiving.

Historically, the vast majority of teams which were in the playoffs on whichever Thursday the U.S. celebrates Thanksgiving on made the postseason with a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Last year, three teams who were out — the Islanders, Oilers, and Predators — fought their way in. In the Eastern Conference, only Detroit fell out after holding a spot on Thanksgiving.

Edmonton’s strong finish obviously worked in its favor as the Oilers made it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Two years ago, the Panthers were not among the teams in a playoff spot on Turkey Day but, like the Oilers, ended up making it and running all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers will have plenty of competition for a playoff spot with 59 games left.

The top three teams in each division make it, and, the Panthers look like one of the top three teams in the Atlantic.

Toronto, Florida, and Boston hold the three top spots in the Atlantic with Tampa Bay and Buffalo both right in the neighborhood.

The Lightning went into Black Friday with one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

The start of this home-and-home against the Hurricanes is the continuation of a tough stretch for the Panthers.

By playing the Hurricanes twice, the Panthers will have faced teams holding a playoff spot in nine of 10 games.

The Panthers get a bit of a break after this weekend as they play four straight against teams not currently in the playoffs starting Tuesday in Pittsburgh and continuing Thursday against the Flyers.

Although Florida has played the third-toughest schedule in the NHL so far per PowerRankingsGuru.com, things do lighten up.

Today kicks off the start of 12 sets of back-to-back games left, but both PowerRankingsGuru and Tankathon.com have Florida’s remaining strength of schedule either second or third easiest in the NHL the rest of the way.

