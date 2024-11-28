Florida Panthers Get Back to Business. It Was Good

SUNRISE — At the end of the day, the Florida Panthers knew their losing streak really did not matter.

When it all comes down to the proverbial ‘brass tacks,’ the Panthers know they are going to make the playoffs.

They are too good, and too experienced, to believe anything else.

Whatever happens during this regular season, however this thing goes down, their success will be decided in the postseason.

It will not come on some random Monday in November.

But beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday night felt good.

After losing four straight and six out of seven, pride sort of took over.

The Panthers were tired of losing, tired of hearing the “this is your fourth straight loss” talk being brought up time and again.

Are these losses — the ones against the likes of the Devils, Capitals, Blackhawks, whomever — really going to mean anything down the road?

Probably not.

Regardless, the Panthers brought it on Wednesday.

The Panthers were the Panthers on Wednesday night and ground the red-hot Maple Leafs into the ice.

“We’ve been trying to find our identity,’’ Sasha Barkov said. “I think it all comes from hard work, being simple, being hard and physical. That’s our game.”

Yeah it is.