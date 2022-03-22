NHL Trade Deadline: Additions make Florida Panthers a real contender

SUNRISE — When it came to the NHL Trade Deadline, the Florida Panthers made a lot of additions without too many subtractions and that made general manager Bill Zito quite happy.

One of Zito’s main objectives going into the deadline was making his team as strong as possible without affecting his team’s chemistry.

To do that, he wanted to add as much as he could without taking away from the team already built.

By all accounts, this NHL Trade Deadline was a rousing success for Zito — and for the Panthers who are all, for the most part, still intact in a quest to bring the Stanley Cup to South Florida.

And not just for a visit.

”It’s exciting,” Zito said Monday afternoon.

Yeah it is.