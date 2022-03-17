Bill Zito: Florida Panthers to ‘keep going’ before NHL Trade Deadline | FHN+

Connect with us

Florida panthers
Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot, left, celebrates a goal with former Florida forward Mike Hoffman in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 13. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito had been in Las Vegas for the better part of a day but he certainly was not out checking out the sights and sounds of the strip.

On Wednesday, Zito made two substantial trades for the Panthers as they sent Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers before acquiring Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot.

All that wheeling and dealing did not leave much time for the blackjack table.

“I haven’t left my room,’’ Zito said Wednesday night. “Maybe I’ll go get some dinner, somewhere.”

For years, the Panthers have talked about tomorrow.

They have looked down the road at what things will look like in the future when their talented young players mature and develop.

The Panthers, they said, would be good. Really good. Some day.

Well, that day is here.

